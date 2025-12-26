Should You Add This Walmart Product To Your Campsite Propane Setup? Here's What Reviews Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you camp often you have probably used propane for your cook stove to create a variety of delicious meals that aren't s'mores or hot dogs. Whether you are having your best beach camping experience or visiting your favorite woodsy camping spot, it's important to know how much fuel your propane cylinders have left so you don't run out while on your camping trip. Propane is commonly used on camping trips to run heaters, lanterns, and even larger items like generators and refrigerators so you don't want to find out you're low on fuel when you are far from a store where you can buy more.
A new tool available at Walmart takes the guesswork out of knowing how much fuel is left in the tank: the Coleman Digital Fuel Gauge. This handy gadget attaches to the top of 14-ounce, and 16-ounce fuel cylinders and gives a digital reading on how much fuel is estimated to be remaining.
The Coleman digital fuel gauge is compatible with 14.1-ounce propane fuel, 16-ounce propane camping gas, and 14.1-ounce MAP-PRO fuel cylinders. The gauge comes with 2 CR2023 batteries. The snap-on attachment features an easy-to-read LED display so you can read it any time day or night. The compact size and portability are ideal for tailgating, camping, during power outages, and on backpacking trips. The Coleman fuel gauge is very easy to use, just snap it onto the cylinder and then lift the scale with the cylinder attached. The screen will display the amount of fuel that is estimated to be left in the tank. Remove the gauge after checking the levels.
What reviews have to say about the Coleman digital fuel gauge
The Coleman digital fuel gauge has a 4.6 star rating on the Walmart site with 107 ratings with 100 of the 107 being 4 stars and above. Reviewers had a lot of positive things to say. MomofBoys states that the gauge is "Great all around for camping or hiking trips." Another anonymous reviewer says "Awesome! Super handy! No more guessing!" Michael, a tailgater, says "I was looking for an easy way to tell how much propane remained in a 16oz bottle for my tailgate grill. I was unable to tell until I found this device. While the device is made of plastic, it does measure accurately and display a digital representation of the amount of remaining fuel."
Gracie, a camper that uses the Coleman fuel gauge to check the cylinders for her lantern and grill, has this to say "Perfect little instrument to get an accurate reading of how much propane is remaining." She goes on to say "I like that it's compatible with 14 oz. and 16 oz. fuel cylinders. Julez was not sure it would work when she first got it and says "I was very surprised how well it did. The instructions were easy to follow and the results were fast and easy to read,"
There are few negative reviews about this fuel gauge. The one verified 1-star rating was unhappy because the device was not working at all. The supplier responded and directed them to call customer service to rectify the situation. Based on the reviews and happy users, the Coleman digital fuel gauge a smart addition to your camping gear and you could consider it as a part of the must-haves for your summer camping trips.