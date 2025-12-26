Should You Add This Walmart Product To Your Campsite Propane Setup? Here's What Reviews Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you camp often you have probably used propane for your cook stove to create a variety of delicious meals that aren't s'mores or hot dogs. Whether you are having your best beach camping experience or visiting your favorite woodsy camping spot, it's important to know how much fuel your propane cylinders have left so you don't run out while on your camping trip. Propane is commonly used on camping trips to run heaters, lanterns, and even larger items like generators and refrigerators so you don't want to find out you're low on fuel when you are far from a store where you can buy more.

A new tool available at Walmart takes the guesswork out of knowing how much fuel is left in the tank: the Coleman Digital Fuel Gauge. This handy gadget attaches to the top of 14-ounce, and 16-ounce fuel cylinders and gives a digital reading on how much fuel is estimated to be remaining.

The Coleman digital fuel gauge is compatible with 14.1-ounce propane fuel, 16-ounce propane camping gas, and 14.1-ounce MAP-PRO fuel cylinders. The gauge comes with 2 CR2023 batteries. The snap-on attachment features an easy-to-read LED display so you can read it any time day or night. The compact size and portability are ideal for tailgating, camping, during power outages, and on backpacking trips. The Coleman fuel gauge is very easy to use, just snap it onto the cylinder and then lift the scale with the cylinder attached. The screen will display the amount of fuel that is estimated to be left in the tank. Remove the gauge after checking the levels.