A Simple Tip That'll Help Get Rid Of Roaches In Your Outdoor Space

You might think of roaches as an indoor nuisance, but they have to come from somewhere before moving into your home. If your house is well-sealed off from pests, you may still find yourself dealing with a roach infestation on the outside if your property is offering them the things they're looking for: mainly food, shelter, and water. When it comes to food, roaches eat everything — they're omnivorous in a massive way. You can clean up crumbs in your home and secure foot but there's an endless supply of food for these pests outdoors, including decaying plants. On top of that, making the major mistakes of overwatering plants can attract these bugs.

Since you can't eliminate their food source outside, and your landscaping provides them with ideal hiding places from predators — think compost piles, leaves, mulch, and decaying debris — you'll need to use an alternative method to rid your yard of them. Diatomaceous earth is the answer to your outdoor roach problem, and it can even prevent them from moving indoors. But before you start dumping bags of diatomaceous earth all over your lawn, harming beneficial insects in the process, it's essential to know how to use it most effectively to eliminate your roach problem.