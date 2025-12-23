How To Repurpose Ski Poles And Turn Them Into A Clever Camping Tool
Ski poles are a basic part of skiing gear, but if they go unused, there is little reason to leave them stashed in a corner year after year. If your interest in skiing has long ago slid down that slope, there's still hope for your old ski poles by repurposing them into a useful campfire cooking accessory. Metal ski poles stand out when it comes to an appropriate DIY campfire fork/roasting stick: they're long, they're made of a fireproof material, and they're a comfy weight and size in the hand. There is something undeniably satisfying about roasting food over an open fire, making it one of our favorite methods for campfire cooking.
The best part is, the ski pole doesn't have to be in perfect shape to repurpose it into something useful again. A ski pole that has lost the bottom basket piece near the point is ideal since you'll be cutting the pole down even more for this project. Any metal ski pole can be used, whether it was originally for downhill or cross-country skiing. Avoid bamboo ski poles for this project, as bamboo can burn. The only other thing you'll need is some forks with somewhat flat handles, a drill and drill bit, a rivet gun with rivets, and a means to cut the poles to size. Either a pipe cutter or a hacksaw will work, though a pipe cutter makes the process simpler.
Stick a fork in it, it's done
A DIY roasting fork for your next camping trip can be cut to any length you'd like, though longer poles allow you to sit farther from the fire. Keeping the ski pole's handle end intact gives you something comfy to grip as you roast hot dogs or marshmallows, too. When cutting the pole, choose a spot above the basket to avoid removing that piece altogether. Cut the metal with your hacksaw or pipe cutter, then smooth any rough metal edges with a file.
Next, you'll need one fork per ski pole camp fork. Forks with thin, flat handles that fit snugly into the hollow pole are ideal, as they are less likely to wobble. If you can't find any that fit really well, you could always jam some foil around the front and back of the handle to keep the fork somewhat stable, but don't use the foil just yet. Mark approximately where the bottom of each fork handle rests upon its respective ski pole if it were to be jammed into the opening. Drill a hole through both sides of the metal tubing where the widest part of the fork handle will sit, then drill a matching hole in the fork handle.
To permanently secure a fork in the open end of the ski pole, use a rivet, or in a pinch, a bolt with a nut and locking washer. Your roasting fork is ready to use. If you notice the fork wiggles a bit, pack some aluminium foil – one of the handiest camping supplies you could have – into the opening around the fork handle to keep it stable.