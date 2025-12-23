How To Repurpose Ski Poles And Turn Them Into A Clever Camping Tool

A DIY roasting fork for your next camping trip can be cut to any length you'd like, though longer poles allow you to sit farther from the fire. Keeping the ski pole's handle end intact gives you something comfy to grip as you roast hot dogs or marshmallows, too. When cutting the pole, choose a spot above the basket to avoid removing that piece altogether. Cut the metal with your hacksaw or pipe cutter, then smooth any rough metal edges with a file.

Next, you'll need one fork per ski pole camp fork. Forks with thin, flat handles that fit snugly into the hollow pole are ideal, as they are less likely to wobble. If you can't find any that fit really well, you could always jam some foil around the front and back of the handle to keep the fork somewhat stable, but don't use the foil just yet. Mark approximately where the bottom of each fork handle rests upon its respective ski pole if it were to be jammed into the opening. Drill a hole through both sides of the metal tubing where the widest part of the fork handle will sit, then drill a matching hole in the fork handle.

To permanently secure a fork in the open end of the ski pole, use a rivet, or in a pinch, a bolt with a nut and locking washer. Your roasting fork is ready to use. If you notice the fork wiggles a bit, pack some aluminium foil – one of the handiest camping supplies you could have – into the opening around the fork handle to keep it stable.