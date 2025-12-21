Treat Clogged Gutters With This Cheap PVC Pipe Hack

Clogged gutters aren't just annoying; they can be dangerous, too. Without proper drainage, you might end up with water overflowing onto areas that are better kept dry, resulting in a soggy garden or a slippery deck. You can use non-slip hacks to keep your deck safe, but in the long run, it might be better to clean the gutters. If climbing up a ladder isn't feasible for you — or just doesn't sound appealing — then this do-it-yourself PVC pipe hack might be the trick for you.

You can find variations on this hack on many YouTube channels, with some versions using water and others using air. No matter which option you choose, you'll need some supplies — PVC pipe, two PVC elbow connectors, a saw for cutting the pipe, and liquid cement. If you plan on using the water method, you'll also need a drill, a PVC end cap, a garden hose, and a hose adapter. For the air method, you should get a leaf blower and duct tape in addition to the basics.

Aside from some supplies, the main difference to note between the two methods is the size of the PVC itself. The water method works best with a narrower pipe size to keep the water pressure up; PVC with a diameter of ½ or ¾ inches tends to work best. A wider pipe is necessary for the air method, as you'll need to fit the end of the leaf blower into the pipe. Once you have the correct supplies, you're ready to clean those gutters.