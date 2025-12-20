How To Banish Spiders From Your Patio Furniture Naturally

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Patios, decks, and porches are updates that can add serious value to your home. However, lounging on this furniture can be decidedly less relaxing if spiders have decided to make it their home, as they often do. To make sure you don't have the unpleasant surprise of a spider crawling across you while you're relaxing outside, you can employ vinegar to banish spiders from your patio furniture naturally.

All sorts of spiders are attracted to patio furniture, including some dangerous types of spiders such as black widows. Spiders utilize patio furniture for their homesteads primarily because it provides shelter and is usually near a ready source of small insects on which they feed, like a patio light or a garden. While a variety of insecticides can be utilized to rid your patio furniture of spiders, most people would prefer not to douse dangerous chemicals on surfaces near where they might be eating outside or where small children and pets play.

To that end, vinegar is a perfect solution. It not only makes an effective weed killer, but vinegar also works as an insect and spider repellent because it mixes up arachnids' sensory receptors. Vinegar is also nontoxic, so there is no worry of potentially dangerous residue coming in contact with food, drinks, people, or pets.