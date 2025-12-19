Wet Vs Dry Logs: Which Is The Best Option For Your Next Campfire

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For most folks who overnight in the outdoors, building the perfect campfire is a vital part of the overall experience. Campfires not only add to the ambience of a camping trip, they also provide heat, light, and a means for cooking meals. When it comes to choosing the best type of wood for a campfire, many have a preference based on lighting ability, heat produced, or the flavor it lends to food. However, regardless of which type of wood is preferred, some have questioned whether wet or dry logs are best for campfires. That can be answered in one word: dry.

If the answer is so cut-and-dried, so to speak, there may be questions as to why it's even debatable. That, too, is explainable. For starters, for the purpose of this article, wet wood is referring to wood that has been temporarily dampened by rain, snow, or dew — not green or live limbs, which are sometimes referred to as wet wood. That said, there are those in cold, northern regions who prefer wet wood over dry for use in their homes and cabins. This is because wet wood burns slower and longer, releasing heat more evenly, which can be helpful overnight. It also releases humidity into the air, instead of further drying what is usually already arid winter air. While that may be helpful in a very cold cabin, it doesn't do anything out in the woods, over an open campfire. Here, you want dry firewood, where ignition time and a clean, hot burn are needed.