How To Prune The Pear Tree In Your Yard

Backyard fruit trees are a homesteader's dream. If you're lucky enough to have a mature pear tree in your yard, a little pruning can go a long way. Pruning fruit trees (including pear) in the winter or early spring is the perfect time because it reduces the risk of spreading disease while the tree is dormant. Pruning also improves fruit production and helps fight pests and diseases by increasing sunlight penetration and air circulation.

Start by removing the easy stuff: anything dead or damaged. Then take a step back and picture removing only about 10 to 20% of the canopy; anything more can trigger the tree to go haywire and send out non-fruiting shoots called watersprouts, which only take energy away from the tree's fruiting production. These sprouts, also known as suckers, will often shoot up from the base of the tree; prune those as well.

Then look for branches that grow into the center of the tree or cross other limbs. Rubbing limbs can cause wounds on the tree that invite pests and diseases. Limbs that grow toward the center block sunlight and airflow, plus they are harder to access when it comes time to harvest the fruit. In the long term, you're trying to shape the tree into either a pyramid or a wine glass shape. The pyramid shape leaves a central leading branch and scaffolding branches reaching outward from it. The wine glass style maintains an open center, with most of the limbs reaching out and upward. Any branches that are low to the ground can get hacked, too. Once the weight of the fruit is on these limbs, they can hang so low your mower can't get under them, and they often get damaged from being too close to the ground.