How To Choose The Best Cordless Leaf Blower From Harbor Freight

When trees start to drop their leaves, it's time to get out the leaf blower and make quick work of clearing them from the yard. Using a leaf blower makes it even easier to gather up those leaves and transform them into fuel for your garden. A leaf blower is handy to have in the cooler months, but you can also use it in the spring to prevent over-raking — one of the secrets only professional landscapers know. There are jobs all year long that a leaf blower can do, including cleaning sand off of decks and patios in the summer to getting rid of light snow in the winter. There are several different types of leaf blowers on the market from gas or electric leaf blowers to cordless models powered by rechargeable batteries. If you're in the market for a new leaf blower, take a look at these two models from Harbor Freight and see which one might be the best for your needs.

There are several factors to consider when choosing a leaf blower, including your budget, ease of use, noise level, and blowing power (measured in cubic feet per minute and miles per hour). Also consider how big your yard is and how much debris you will be dealing with throughout the year. If you know that you will be using your leaf blower regularly and often, you'll want to ensure that the one you choose can handle the job with the power you need.