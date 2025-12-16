How To Choose The Best Cordless Leaf Blower From Harbor Freight
When trees start to drop their leaves, it's time to get out the leaf blower and make quick work of clearing them from the yard. Using a leaf blower makes it even easier to gather up those leaves and transform them into fuel for your garden. A leaf blower is handy to have in the cooler months, but you can also use it in the spring to prevent over-raking — one of the secrets only professional landscapers know. There are jobs all year long that a leaf blower can do, including cleaning sand off of decks and patios in the summer to getting rid of light snow in the winter. There are several different types of leaf blowers on the market from gas or electric leaf blowers to cordless models powered by rechargeable batteries. If you're in the market for a new leaf blower, take a look at these two models from Harbor Freight and see which one might be the best for your needs.
There are several factors to consider when choosing a leaf blower, including your budget, ease of use, noise level, and blowing power (measured in cubic feet per minute and miles per hour). Also consider how big your yard is and how much debris you will be dealing with throughout the year. If you know that you will be using your leaf blower regularly and often, you'll want to ensure that the one you choose can handle the job with the power you need.
Pros of the ATLAS 80V Brushless Cordless Blower
If you have a large yard, you might find the Atlas 80V brushless cordless blower to be a good fit for your needs. You can add this to your garage of garden tools for $74.99 plus the cost of an 80V battery and charger, each sold separately from the blower. You have no gas and oil pre-mixing to worry about, no refueling costs or worries, and no engine maintenance. Get precise speed control with the variable speed trigger that will shut the motor off completely when the user releases the trigger. The turbo nozzle provides additional air speed to move heavier debris, such as wet leaves. The one-handed operation and cruise control lever make the Atlas 80V leaf blower comfortable to use and handy for bigger jobs.
The brushless motor enables this leaf blower to clear leaves and debris better than gas powered blowers and has a longer life and more power making it a favorite for users that want an alternative to gas or corded electric models. The instant electric start and stop feature means no problems getting it started. You can store the Atlas 80V leaf blower easily, thanks to its on-board hanger. Users can clear more than ½ acre with just a single charge of the battery. Overall, 97% of 1185 customers as of this writing would recommend this leaf blower. They give it high marks for power, and then ease of use, size and weight, and price.
Pros of the BAUER 20V Cordless Jet Fan Blower
Bauer's 20V Cordless Jet Fan Leaf Blower provides power and performance in a lightweight package that is easy to carry and operate. The $49.99 price tag is very affordable for the majority of users but the 20V battery and charger are sold separately. The site recommends getting the BAUER™ 3 Ah battery for the best performance. The 96 MPH airspeed gets leaves and debris out of the way, and makes quick work of big jobs. The 20V lithium-ion battery extends the life of the charge so you can take care of small- to medium-sized jobs on one charge.
If you have a smaller yard with very few trees dropping leaves, this easy-to-use leaf blower could be a contender. The Bauer 20V Cordless Jet Fan Leaf Blower features a 4.6 rating out of 5 stars. About 95% of the 2314 users that purchased this product recommend it to others. They gave it high marks in price, first and foremost, followed by ease of use, power, size, and weight.