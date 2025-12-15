Repurpose Plastic Nursery Pots To Help Keep Earwigs Away From Your Plants

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the biggest challenges gardeners face is protecting tender seedlings from insects. In hours, pests can transform a patch of new growth into barren soil. One such offender is the earwig, a nearly 1-inch-long insect easily recognized by the pincers at the end of its body. Found on every continent except Antarctica, these formidable-looking bugs can be beneficial by feeding on aphids and insect eggs. However, they're also notorious for munching on seedlings such as cucumbers, zinnias, and marigolds. In some cases, they'll chew them completely to the ground, leaving no trace of what was there.

These nocturnal munchers may be tricky to pin down as the cause of your garden woes, though, since they can be hard to spot. During the day, they hide in cool, moist places, such as underneath mulch or yard debris. But since they forage at night, all it takes is a quick trip into the garden after dark with a flashlight to catch them at work. Thankfully, you can keep these pests out of your garden by employing two gardening hacks using a common item: leftover plastic nursery pots with drainage holes.

For the first, you'll utilize one of these pots, some water, cooking oil, a bit of soy sauce, dish soap, and a small, water-tight container. For the second, you'll need a pot, straw, twine, a short and sturdy stick, a pair of wire cutters, and some chicken wire. You may also want a pair of gardening gloves to protect your hands. By making these traps, you can avoid a common gardening mistakes — not having a plan. Taking time to chart a successful path for your garden can result in a wonderful garden bounty.