How To Use Ginger To Keep Pests Out Of Your Yard

If pests are eating more vegetables from your garden than you do, you might feel close to giving up. Ants, flying bugs, and aphids all like making a meal of your garden. Many homeowners resort to pesticides to kill the tiniest of insects, but do you really want to spray dangerous poison all over your food? The answer is probably not. Instead, consider ginger (Zingiber officinale) which naturally repels many insects and other pests.

In the ground, ginger isn't very effective. The root is resistant to pests itself, but it won't protect the rest of your garden. Ginger may even attract some of the insects that you're probably trying to get rid of, since ants and aphids do like to munch on the plant. But in an extracted, liquid form, ginger is very useful. It's not an old wives' tale, either: Various peer-reviewed studies have identified insecticidal properties in ginger extract. Researchers from Ferdowsi University of Mashhad presented data suggesting ginger essential oil can be used as a replacement for chemical pesticides against certain mosquitoes. Another, published in Horticulturae, found ginger shoot extract similarly effective against aphids.

This isn't a foolproof solution. Larger animals like deer, don't like ginger, but can become accustomed to essential oils. But it does work well in conjunction with other pest-repellant methods, like physical barriers and traps. You can also rotate among other scents like cinnamon, lavender, and peppermint. Just remember that some essential oils can harm pets. Ginger, on the other hand, is safe for your pets. And of course, we love ginger. Not only is it tasty in meals, it is known to have medicinal benefits for people, such as aiding in digesting. It can also help with easing allergic reactions while camping.