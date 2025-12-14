An Invasive Type Of Hornet That's Taking Over Yards And What You Can Do

Typical hornet species are already annoying enough; now, there is another hornet making its way through some states in the U.S. The Asian hornet (Vespa velutina), also known as the yellow-legged hornet, was first discovered in the U.S. in Georgia in 2023. Soon after, they were also found in South Carolina. It's not bad enough that these hornets are an invasive species, but they also cause harm to honey bees and other pollinator insects.

Before you swat that hornet thinking it's invasive, identify whether it's a yellow-legged hornet. This hornet gets its name from the yellow on most or all of its legs, though the colors on its head and body can vary. Its nest looks like a paper egg, and they build them in trees. The larger the nest, the more hornets you'll find inside — as they usually have about 6,000 worker hornets housed inside.

However, in the spring, the queen builds a smaller nest for embryos, which is typically the size of a tennis ball, and these are often located in areas such as porches. Queen bees can be found traveling in the spring, and they play a crucial role in controlling this species. One colony of yellow-legged hornets can produce as many as 350 new queens each year. Once you've determined you're dealing with yellow-legged hornets in your yard, there are some things you can do to help eradicate this unwanted species.