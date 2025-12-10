10 Of The Best States To See The Northern Lights From

Viewing the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is one of the most awe-inspiring natural events a person can experience. For some, this is the once-in-a-lifetime experience. For others, who live in the best places in the U.S to see the northern lights, it is much more common. These natural fireworks of green, yellow, and magenta are caused by particles from the sun colliding with gases in the Earth's atmosphere, heating them up and creating the spectacular colors you see in the night sky. Similar events happen in the southern hemisphere and are dubbed aurora australis.

The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted more solar flares and particle activity in the coming year — even after 2024-2025, which were peak years for seeing the northern lights — meaning the aurora will continue to be strong as sun particles increase in concentration, punching through the Earth's magnetic field. This increased activity means folks as far south as South Carolina saw the show this past year, though areas in the northernmost States continue to have the best seats in the house, with the multi-colored lights more readily visible to the naked eye. Additionally, catching the aurora can be tricky predictions from as NOAA's forecasting model, OVATION, can change at the drop of a dime. Making sure you are in states with low light pollution and proper latitude is key. That is why these twelve states are the must-visit locations for checking the northern lights off your bucket list in spectacular fashion.