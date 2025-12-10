The Spice Cabinet Staple You Need On Hand While Camping To Help Remedy Bug Bites

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most seasoned campers have learned to take steps to repel bugs from campsites and keep them off their bodies. But no matter how much bug spray you douse yourself with, or how hard you try to keep bugs out of your tent while camping, odds are you'll still be bitten at some point out on the trail. That is why you should always carry turmeric. That's right: the bright-orange powder sitting in your spice cabinet is a great bug bite remedy.

Turmeric has actually long been used as a natural insect repellent, as a variety of insects have an adverse reaction to its scent and the chemical compounds it contains, chiefly curcumin and ar-turmerone. It is also a natural insecticide, as it is toxic to most insect species. So, it has value to campers when it comes to both preventing and treating bites. While sprinkling some turmeric powder around your campsite can help repel bugs, it is especially handy to have on hand as a first aid remedy for bug bites when you are bitten. Because it is a natural anti-inflammatory, thanks again to the curcumin (a polyphenol) it contains, turmeric can offer temporary relief from the pain and itchiness of various bug bites. It also has anti-bacterial qualities, which can help reduce the risk of infection, a common concern with some bug bites.

While there are commercially made turmeric after-bite products on the market, you can DIY your own. All it takes is making up a paste from turmeric powder and applying it to the bite site.