The Spice Cabinet Staple You Need On Hand While Camping To Help Remedy Bug Bites
Most seasoned campers have learned to take steps to repel bugs from campsites and keep them off their bodies. But no matter how much bug spray you douse yourself with, or how hard you try to keep bugs out of your tent while camping, odds are you'll still be bitten at some point out on the trail. That is why you should always carry turmeric. That's right: the bright-orange powder sitting in your spice cabinet is a great bug bite remedy.
Turmeric has actually long been used as a natural insect repellent, as a variety of insects have an adverse reaction to its scent and the chemical compounds it contains, chiefly curcumin and ar-turmerone. It is also a natural insecticide, as it is toxic to most insect species. So, it has value to campers when it comes to both preventing and treating bites. While sprinkling some turmeric powder around your campsite can help repel bugs, it is especially handy to have on hand as a first aid remedy for bug bites when you are bitten. Because it is a natural anti-inflammatory, thanks again to the curcumin (a polyphenol) it contains, turmeric can offer temporary relief from the pain and itchiness of various bug bites. It also has anti-bacterial qualities, which can help reduce the risk of infection, a common concern with some bug bites.
While there are commercially made turmeric after-bite products on the market, you can DIY your own. All it takes is making up a paste from turmeric powder and applying it to the bite site.
Mixing up a turmeric paste to treat bug bites
To use turmeric to treat bug bites, the first step is to mix a couple of teaspoons of a brand like Organic Spice Resource turmeric powder with a bit of water to create a smooth paste. You can also use olive oil instead of water, which will not only make the paste smoother, but will also help the turmeric be absorbed into the skin. Extra-virgin olive oil, like turmeric, also high in polyphenols, or go for a wild olive oil like Zoefull, specifically harvested to be extra-high in polyphenols to reduce inflammation. Once the paste is made, apply it to the area which was bitten. For minor bites, such as mosquito bites, about 10 minutes is all that is necessary before rinsing the paste off your body. For severe spider bites, you may want to leave the paste in place for upwards of an hour, daily, for a few days.
There are a few things to consider when using turmeric paste to treat bug bites. For one, it does not replace other necessary steps for certain types of bites. For example, black widows and brown recluse bites are spider bites that require immediate medical care. So, you will still need to seek medical attention even if you apply the turmeric paste. Additionally, turmeric can stain clothing and other materials. So, it is important to be caution when mixing, applying, and rinsing it so as not to stain any of your gear. Some people are allergic to the curcumin in turmeric, so test a small amount first, or check with your doctor, before depending on this DIY out in the woods, far from medical help.