If Your Neighbor Has Landscaping Features That Are Causing Floods Your Yard, Here's What You Can Do

Stormwater is a tricky thing to manage. There are entire city and county departments full of engineers and planners dedicated to ensuring that the rain falling on streets, parking lots, and roofs doesn't end up flooding homes and businesses. Federal, state, and local regulations are designed to prevent stormwater runoff during the construction of new homes, requiring grading that won't create downstream flooding, and encouraging the use of permeable pavement, bioswales, and rain gardens to allow water to be absorbed where it lands.

However, all bets are off once folks move into their houses, as all of that careful planning and thoughtful development could be out the window when homeowners regrade their yards, add hard surfaces like patios, or fail to maintain the drainage systems provided to them. This could mean more flooding in your own yard, especially if you live downstream.

Preventing flooding from neighbors or dealing with it on your own property will require some work. Your neighbor may not even know that what they are doing (or not doing) could be causing problems. Stormwater permits, which require local government review to ensure any landscaping activities aren't creating flood hazards, are usually only required if you disturb over an acre of land. Smaller disturbances, like installing a DIY backyard patio, may not always be regulated, but they can still become a big problem if rain collects on these hard surfaces and runs off into your yard.