The Common Composting Mistake That May Be Attracting Bears

If you've seen bears near your yard, one way to ensure your compost doesn't attract them is to make sure any kitchen scraps are thoroughly covered in brown matter. Compost contents are either green matter, such as plant-based scraps, or brown matter, such as dead leaves, twigs, or straw. Aim for a ratio of one part green matter to three parts brown matter to help hide any odors that might attract animals, including bears. You can even get rid of old potting soil by putting it in the compost pile, and it may help keep odors down by boosting the non-edible content, too.

Turn the pile regularly to help things break down, but still do your best to keep it covered with brown matter. If you have meat scraps to get rid of, freeze them until it's time to put your trash cans out for pickup, then put them out with frozen bits inside. This also minimizes the time food is in your trash can, so there's less chance of bears digging in. Another reason to keep those meat and dairy items out of the trash is the potential for them to spread E. coli, salmonella, and other harmful bacteria through the compost.

Sturdy composting bins with bear-proof locks are another way to keep large animals at bay. Tumbler-style bins are harder for them to figure out. If you have bird feeders, take them down for a while, as the bears may come to your yard if they find any kind of food. Clean your grills if you cook out regularly, as the grease and lingering odors may attract bears. If they still come around and it seems it's the compost drawing them in, stop composting for a while until they lose interest.