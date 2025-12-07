The Common Composting Mistake That May Be Attracting Bears
Ah, compost. It's a form of garden alchemy, essentially turning trash into treasure, as in transforming kitchen and yard waste into valuable, nutrient-rich material for your garden. While all sorts of organic matter can go into that compost pile, such as coffee grounds, dried leaves, or banana peels, certain kitchen scraps should never go in that compost heap because of the problems they'll attract, including bears. Meat, dairy, fish, and bones are some of the things you should never put in the compost bin outdoors. Though such items will eventually break down, there are numerous reasons not to include them in any composting bin or pile.
Dairy, any type of meat scraps, and bones are like bear magnets since the large animals can likely smell these funky decomposing items from afar. These food leftovers don't break down in the same way plant matter does. Meaty things can rot as they decompose, sending out a reek beacon for any scavenging animal that's looking for a tasty treat. If you want bears and other animals to stay far away from your yard, don't put foods they like in your compost pile. Deter them with bear-proofing tricks to keep these animals away from your yard.
Keeping bears away, and other reasons not to compost animal-related scraps
If you've seen bears near your yard, one way to ensure your compost doesn't attract them is to make sure any kitchen scraps are thoroughly covered in brown matter. Compost contents are either green matter, such as plant-based scraps, or brown matter, such as dead leaves, twigs, or straw. Aim for a ratio of one part green matter to three parts brown matter to help hide any odors that might attract animals, including bears. You can even get rid of old potting soil by putting it in the compost pile, and it may help keep odors down by boosting the non-edible content, too.
Turn the pile regularly to help things break down, but still do your best to keep it covered with brown matter. If you have meat scraps to get rid of, freeze them until it's time to put your trash cans out for pickup, then put them out with frozen bits inside. This also minimizes the time food is in your trash can, so there's less chance of bears digging in. Another reason to keep those meat and dairy items out of the trash is the potential for them to spread E. coli, salmonella, and other harmful bacteria through the compost.
Sturdy composting bins with bear-proof locks are another way to keep large animals at bay. Tumbler-style bins are harder for them to figure out. If you have bird feeders, take them down for a while, as the bears may come to your yard if they find any kind of food. Clean your grills if you cook out regularly, as the grease and lingering odors may attract bears. If they still come around and it seems it's the compost drawing them in, stop composting for a while until they lose interest.