The Pennsylvania Destination That's Chock-Full Of Fun Lake Adventures

Outdoor enthusiasts can find a plethora of recreational opportunities in Pennsylvania. Among the more popular are hiking, fishing, kayaking, boating, snow skiing, and rock climbing. These, and other activities, are enjoyed across the state in areas such as the Pocono Mountains, the Appalachian Trail, the Allegheny National Forest, and along Lake Erie. However, the Quaker State is also filled with quaint locales that offer big outdoor activities. One example is Conneaut Lake, a destination that's chock-full of fun adventures.

While it may not be as well-known as those previously mentioned areas, Conneaut Lake offers plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities for either a weekend trip or an extended vacation. Located in the northwestern portion of the state (about 90 miles from Pittsburgh), the lake is a 3-mile-long natural water body that was created by a glacial ice pack over 10,000 years ago. It is the largest glacial lake in Pennsylvania. On its southern end is a small town with the same name. Visitors to the area will have plenty to see and do, both on water and on land.

Before heading to the lake, many choose to take in the sights around town. In addition to a variety of shops, restaurants, and bakeries, Conneaut Lake features a historical museum and farmer's market, along with wineries, breweries, and hiking trails. Those who are looking for overnight accommodation will find a hotel and motel, as well as several campgrounds.