Wildlife Enthusiasts Will Absolutely Love This Popular Costa Rica Destination

The Monteverde Cloud Forest boasts an orchid garden, featuring miniature orchids that are a must-see attraction. Colorful bromeliads attach to trees above, while passiflora blooms catch your eye with their magnificent colors among the 420 different types of ferns, lichens, mosses, and other greenery within the reserve. Of course, Costa Rica is known for its coffee, sugar cane, and chocolate production — which are all things you can see and experience in the Monteverde Cloud Forest as well. When it comes to animal wildlife, you get even more excitement with the number of animals you can spot in the reserve, no matter if it's day or night.

From the sounds of birds to their colorful plumage to the sloths creeping along the trees at night, the Monteverde Cloud Forest is worth visiting at any time of day. One bird you don't want to miss is the Resplendent Quetzal, a rare bird with a connection to Aztec history. However, this area is home to more than 400 different types of resident and migratory bird species — including three-wattled bellbirds, tanagers, toucans, and more — making it one of the best birding spots. You may also see jaguars, pumas, and monkeys, as well as all sorts of insects, amphibians, reptiles. Be sure to read up on tips to stay safe on your next wildlife-watching adventure before you go.