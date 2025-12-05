Can You Park Your RV Overnight At Costco? Yes, But There Are Some Rules

A cross-country trip through the United States via RV can be a quintessential American experience, with many significant ecosystems and byways to explore. There are Multiple U.S. road trips deserve a place on the bucket list of any RV owner. That said, anyone who has taken to the open road has experienced a moment when they are forced to find an emergency place to spend the night, for whatever reason. While Walmart is a well-known retailer for emergency RV parking, wholesaler Costco can also be a safe haven for drivers looking to catch some rest, though it's a little more complicated.

While there is no official policy statement from Costco regarding overnight RV parking, there are some well-known but unwritten rules that will ensure the parking lot will welcome your rig. While every RV owner should follow unspoken etiquette rules when camping, Costco campers may need to take extra steps. Most importantly, while many Costco locations allow overnight RV camping, some places may not accept it, so calling ahead is important. Additionally, it's been reported that Costco managers are more likely to allow overnight RV parking to people who hold a Costco membership and park away from the front of the customer lot.