Step Into The Past With These Public Ruin Trails And Tours
If you're in the mood for a unique vacation that combines hiking, exploration, history, and a little adventure, urban exploring may be just what you need. At its core, urban exploring is about exploring abandoned places that may be in ruins or simply empty, yet full of age and history. For some explorers, this adventure takes them into dangerous territory because they trespass on property without permission. They could face fines, arrest, or injury. However, there are urban exploring adventures that are still a rush, but are legal. There are numerous public ruins around the world to visit, including those with guided tours that allow you to learn about the history of the place you're exploring during your hike. If you want to stay in the U.S., some popular trails include ruins in Kansas and New Mexico.
While urban exploring can sometimes take you inside these spaces (if there's an inside), the views from the outside themselves can be awe-inspiring. It's a unique way to witness how nature recovers the things we leave behind. Before you head out for your urban exploring trip, be sure to do some research on the place you plan to visit. Find out if there is a cost for the tour, what types of terrain you can expect to walk through (which will help with safety preparation and determining what clothing and shoes to wear), and how long you can plan to be outdoors. Dress for the temperature and the amount of time you'll be in the elements.
A few public ruin trails to check out
While there are unique ruins to visit all over the world, the U.S. offers numerous safe and legal options for urban exploring, including the Quindaro Ruins in Kansas City. For around $40 per person, this tour provides an opportunity to learn about the history of the people who traveled along the Underground Railroad, crossing the Missouri River to Quindaro. This location in Kansas was a safe space for the "Seekers of Freedom," slaves who'd escaped their confinement and travelled the underground railroad to seek safety and asylum. The tour is a pre-Civil War history lesson.
Another one worthy of being added to your hiking bucket list is the Aztec Ruins National Monument in New Mexico. This offers a self-guided tour through ruins that were once the city of Chaco. There are numerous former buildings to see and explore, many of which remain in good condition, although they are no longer livable or usable. Like with any hiking expedition, you should leave things as you found them, including not climbing on walls or leaving the designated paths in these areas — respect the history so that other thrill seekers, like yourself, can see these things in the future.
Even on guided hiking tours, it's important to have the necessary hiking essentials on hand in case of an emergency, and this is even more crucial when exploring ruins on self-guided tours. On self-guided tours, plan out your hiking route ahead of time to ensure you see all of the sites you want to. If you do end up off-trail by mistake, here are some tips to help you avoid getting lost.