Step Into The Past With These Public Ruin Trails And Tours

If you're in the mood for a unique vacation that combines hiking, exploration, history, and a little adventure, urban exploring may be just what you need. At its core, urban exploring is about exploring abandoned places that may be in ruins or simply empty, yet full of age and history. For some explorers, this adventure takes them into dangerous territory because they trespass on property without permission. They could face fines, arrest, or injury. However, there are urban exploring adventures that are still a rush, but are legal. There are numerous public ruins around the world to visit, including those with guided tours that allow you to learn about the history of the place you're exploring during your hike. If you want to stay in the U.S., some popular trails include ruins in Kansas and New Mexico.

While urban exploring can sometimes take you inside these spaces (if there's an inside), the views from the outside themselves can be awe-inspiring. It's a unique way to witness how nature recovers the things we leave behind. Before you head out for your urban exploring trip, be sure to do some research on the place you plan to visit. Find out if there is a cost for the tour, what types of terrain you can expect to walk through (which will help with safety preparation and determining what clothing and shoes to wear), and how long you can plan to be outdoors. Dress for the temperature and the amount of time you'll be in the elements.