The Hawaii State Park That's Home To A One-Of-A-Kind Black Sand Beach

Those looking to visit Hawaii often envision turquoise blue waters lapping up against long stretches of white sandy beaches. Generally, that's an accurate depiction — unless you are talking about the beaches within Waiʻānapanapa State Park. This popular state park is home to Maui's best-known black sand beach, Pa'iloa Beach. Within the park, visitors can also find caves, hiking trails, ancient Hawaiian burial sites, pictographs, blowholes, swimming spots, and more.

Undoubtedly, one of the main attractions at Waiʻānapanapa State Park is the black sand of Pa'iloa Beach, which is also known as Honokalani Beach. Located at Mile Marker 32 on the fabled Road to Hana, this is not the only black sand beach in Hawaii. Maui actually has a few others itself, none is as popular as Pa'iloa Beach (Honokalani). This black sand was formed from lava rock being pulverized by waves over millennia. As stunning as it is to look at, black sand can become quite hot soaking up tropical sun all day. Visitors are advised to wear waterproof footwear such as Olukai Ohana Sandals, surf socks, or water shoes.

And while the black sand gives way to some incredible clear water, swimming is not always possible. This beach is notorious for its sudden drops into deeper waters, and it's been known to have incredibly strong rip currents and dangerous shorebreaks. On calm days, swimming and snorkeling is possible. Even then there are creatures to beware of when swimming in Hawaiian waters and there are no lifeguards on duty.