The Hawaii State Park That's Home To A One-Of-A-Kind Black Sand Beach
Those looking to visit Hawaii often envision turquoise blue waters lapping up against long stretches of white sandy beaches. Generally, that's an accurate depiction — unless you are talking about the beaches within Waiʻānapanapa State Park. This popular state park is home to Maui's best-known black sand beach, Pa'iloa Beach. Within the park, visitors can also find caves, hiking trails, ancient Hawaiian burial sites, pictographs, blowholes, swimming spots, and more.
Undoubtedly, one of the main attractions at Waiʻānapanapa State Park is the black sand of Pa'iloa Beach, which is also known as Honokalani Beach. Located at Mile Marker 32 on the fabled Road to Hana, this is not the only black sand beach in Hawaii. Maui actually has a few others itself, none is as popular as Pa'iloa Beach (Honokalani). This black sand was formed from lava rock being pulverized by waves over millennia. As stunning as it is to look at, black sand can become quite hot soaking up tropical sun all day. Visitors are advised to wear waterproof footwear such as Olukai Ohana Sandals, surf socks, or water shoes.
And while the black sand gives way to some incredible clear water, swimming is not always possible. This beach is notorious for its sudden drops into deeper waters, and it's been known to have incredibly strong rip currents and dangerous shorebreaks. On calm days, swimming and snorkeling is possible. Even then there are creatures to beware of when swimming in Hawaiian waters and there are no lifeguards on duty.
Spending a day at Waiʻānapanapa State Park
Although swimming isn't always an option, there are plenty of other things to do when visiting Waiʻānapanapa State Park. Just spending time on the beach and observing the unique creatures that live in Hawaii is quite an experience. Picnicking and fishing are other popular activities for those spending the day on Pa'iloa Beach.
You can also hike along the Waiʻānapanapa Coastal Trail, which leads to the town of Hana. As you go along the trail, you will pass a blowhole in the lava rock and witness some incredible scenery. There is one other main trail in the park, along with a handful of smaller ones. These various paths lead hikers to a variety of features, including seaside caves, ancient burial sites, housing ruins, and an amazing array of flora. Given the cultural significance of this area and many of the features seen along these hikes, visitors are reminded to be respectful and not touch any of the artifacts or burial sites.
Visitors can also overnight in Waiʻānapanapa State Park. There are both tent camping sites and cabin rentals available in the park. Reservations are required and cabins must be reserved at least seven days ahead of time. There are showers, restrooms, and water fountains in the campground area.
Getting to and getting in Waiʻānapanapa State Park
Getting to Waiʻānapanapa State Park isn't all that difficult. The park is located on windward, or eastern, side of Maui, just a few miles north of Hana. The only road that will get you there is the Hana Highway (Route 360). It is about a three-hour drive along this road from Kahului, which is the island's largest city and where the main airport is located. From Kahului, and other points to the west, you will follow Route 360 to the east and south. By contrast, it is only about a 10-minute drive from Hana, heading north along Route 360. The park entrance is right near Mile Marker 32.
While the driving instructions are pretty simple, getting into Waiʻānapanapa State Park can prove difficult depending on the time of year. Again, this is an extremely popular beach. In an effort to curb overcrowding, the state implemented a reservation system in 2021. So, before heading out, you need to make sure you have one. Reservations must be made online up to 30 days prior and cannot be made the day of your visit. You must have a reservation whether you are driving a vehicle into the park or being dropped off at the gate and biking or walking in. Keep in mind, the entrance reservation is separate from the camping reservation for those who are looking to overnight in the park.