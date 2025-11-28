Why You May Want To Reconsider Installing Metal Roofing On Your Home

One of the big draws of metal roofs is that people tend to believe that they require less maintenance than shingle roofs. This is not necessarily true. Metal roofs expand and contract during weather changes. If they aren't properly installed for conditions, this seasonal movement can loosen fasteners, and panels may warp, necessitating costly repairs. Avoid this by hiring experienced, well-rated installation pros.

Metal roofs are also much more expensive and tend to cost two to three times more for materials and installation. As such, repairs get pricey: Metal roofs — especially those using large panels — are prone to denting and damage when faced with heavy impacts, whether that's a hail storm, falling branches, or mischievous kids. Since the metal used is often soft (think aluminum or copper), those dents can really affect appearances. However, these roofs do last much longer than shingle roofs. The average metal roof will hold for between 40 and 80 years, which means you might never have to replace it if you're lucky. Just remember to clean those gutters each year, as this can help avoid additional roof damage.

There are also aesthetic issues to keep in mind. Protective coatings against rust may need to be reapplied every few years if coastal salt air or extreme weather is an issue. They get noisy during heavy storms or if critters regularly scramble across them (keep up on this common yard maintenance task to help deter squirrels and raccoons from clambering onto your roof). Finally, color matching can become an issue if you need to replace panels, as remaining panels fade in the sun. Since it costs between $1,700 and $3,000 to paint a metal roof, this is an important consideration.