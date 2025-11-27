Travel To Alaska To Visit The Beautiful 'Brown Bear Viewing Capital Of The World'
The Pacific coast is home to some of the most beautiful islands in the world, ideal for a wild adventure. For those looking to travel to a wild island without leaving the United States, there is a string of islands a few hundred miles southwest of Anchorage, Alaska, that are perfect for viewing all forms of wildlife. And while there are a few national parks in Alaska great for bear watching, Kodiak Island — the largest island in the Kodiak archipelago — is considered the must-visit destination for brown bears.
There are about 3,500 brown bears on Kodiak Island, which is just under one bear per square mile. This draws many people to the islands to catch a once-in-a-lifetime glimpse of the large bear, which can weigh up to 1,500 pounds. Thanks in part to their size, territorial nature, and relative unfamiliarity with humans, brown bears in particular are some of the most dangerous kinds of bear, only behind grizzlies and polar bears. The island is accessed via both plane and ferry from mainland Alaska, landing in the town of Kodiak. Travelers can visit the island in the spring and summer to experience multiple wildlife adventures for people of all abilities and fitness levels.
Adventurers can visit a massive island wildlife refuge
Kodiak Island is the second-largest island in the United States, behind the Big Island of Hawaii. It's also home to the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, on which a majority of the brown bear population of the island lives. The expansive refuge covers almost 2 million acres. The majority of this refuge lies within the tundra-swept mountain range in the middle and western half of Kodiak Island. Visitors to the refuge are required to familiarize themselves with the refuge's rules and policies. These include maintaining a high ground position and holding a safe distance from bears. Most importantly, visitors are encouraged to travel with a local guide and are required to consult local experts before venturing off on their own.
Guided trips are common in the refuge, including sea kayaking trips, to take in brown bears feeding on coastal salmon. Trips also offer the opportunity to paddle through pods of orcas. Importantly, you don't really want this to be your first time in the water. Sea kayakers should know how to safely kayak in different types of water, as ocean conditions vary greatly from lake paddling.
The refuge does have camping opportunities, though camping is limited to 10 remote cabins, which must be booked via recreation.gov. The refuge is also home to big game hunting, including elk and mountain goats (and bear). Hunters, birders, and hikers all have prime opportunities throughout the refuge, as it is home to a robust trail system. Appropriate tags are required for hunters and backpackers may need permits where the refuge intersects with private land.
Kodiak is a hardy island town ripe with adventure
The port town of Kodiak is the largest fishing port in the state of Alaska, with the borough covering the whole archipelago and home to 5,554 people, about half of whom are active duty Coast Guard service members and their families. Visitors can access the town year-round via the Alaska Marine Highway, a car ferry, or a one-hour flight out of Anchorage.
You'll find plenty of opportunities in Kodiak to book a bear viewing tour. Kodiak Island Expeditions, for example, offers aerial tours over the island providing unique views of roaming bears. Visitors have several options for lodging, ranging from charming rental cabins on the coast to downtown hotels. The town is also home to multiple ecological and historical museums, including the Kodiak Military History Museum and the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, where you can learn even more about the island's bears.