Travel To Alaska To Visit The Beautiful 'Brown Bear Viewing Capital Of The World'

Kodiak Island is the second-largest island in the United States, behind the Big Island of Hawaii. It's also home to the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, on which a majority of the brown bear population of the island lives. The expansive refuge covers almost 2 million acres. The majority of this refuge lies within the tundra-swept mountain range in the middle and western half of Kodiak Island. Visitors to the refuge are required to familiarize themselves with the refuge's rules and policies. These include maintaining a high ground position and holding a safe distance from bears. Most importantly, visitors are encouraged to travel with a local guide and are required to consult local experts before venturing off on their own.

Guided trips are common in the refuge, including sea kayaking trips, to take in brown bears feeding on coastal salmon. Trips also offer the opportunity to paddle through pods of orcas. Importantly, you don't really want this to be your first time in the water. Sea kayakers should know how to safely kayak in different types of water, as ocean conditions vary greatly from lake paddling.

The refuge does have camping opportunities, though camping is limited to 10 remote cabins, which must be booked via recreation.gov. The refuge is also home to big game hunting, including elk and mountain goats (and bear). Hunters, birders, and hikers all have prime opportunities throughout the refuge, as it is home to a robust trail system. Appropriate tags are required for hunters and backpackers may need permits where the refuge intersects with private land.