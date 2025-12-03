Hike Along Beautiful Bluff-Top Trails At An Underrated California State Park

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Located along the coast in North Central California, the historic town of Mendocino is surrounded by state parks and sweeping beaches. In fact, one park, Mendocino Headlands State Park, encircles three sides of the town, essentially taking in all of its shoreline. While neither the town, which has a population of less than 1,000, nor the park, which encompasses 347 acres, is very large, they offer an expansive array of outdoor activities. However, near the top of the list of things to do for most visitors at this underrated California state park is hiking along beautiful bluff-top trails for panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.

Many of the bluffs in Mendocino Headlands State Park rise as high as 70 feet above the Pacific Ocean. The nearshore waters along the park's beachfront are filled with small, rocky islands, including Goat Island, which is included in the California Coastal National Monument. These features, along with an array of tidal pools and long stretches of sandy beaches, are visible from the trail. This 3-mile pathway, known as the Mendocino Headlands Bluff Trail, follows the curve of the peninsula fronting town and is popular for nature viewing and photography. The trail typically takes over an hour to complete. However, you can turn back at any point or take a shortcut through town back to your vehicle if you choose not to complete the entire thing.

In addition to the Bluff Trail, hike, bike, and horse trails connect Mendocino Headlands State Park with the adjacent Mendocino Woodlands State Park to the east. Dogs are allowed on the trails within Headlands but must be leashed at all times. Additionally, since portions of these trails duck down onto the beach, it's best to wear hiking shoes suitable for wet hikes.