Can You Leave Your Propane Tank Outside During Winter? Here's What We Know

There's something wonderful and even a bit primal about grilling food outdoors; some people enjoy it enough to grill outside year-round in almost any weather condition. Then again, maybe you prefer the indoors during winter and put away the patio furniture and other outdoor gear once temperatures start dropping. Perhaps you've even followed these tips to successfully winterize your outdoor kitchen. No one would blame you, though, for wondering what to do with the propane tanks that go with your gas grill. Whether you're done using your propane gear for the season or still plan to fire up that grill once in a while, there's good news: You can keep your propane tank outside in the winter. As a matter of fact, you should absolutely keep it outdoors and never inside.

There's no danger of propane freezing, even when temperatures drop to subzero degrees. Propane tanks are safe in the cold down to 40 degrees below zero, which is partially why propane-powered camp stoves are among the must-have winter camping essentials. There's more temperature-related danger in summer, as tanks should never reach temperatures of 120 degrees or higher. This is one reason why it's generally a good idea to keep them out of direct sunlight, too, though things probably won't get explosive unless they're exposed to excessive heat and sunshine for long periods.

To prolong the life of your propane tanks, they should be somewhat protected from the elements and stored upright at least 10 feet away from your home. There are also some extra safety checks to consider ahead of time to ensure each tank is in good shape for the winter.