The Underrated Lily Variety To Plant In November For Beautiful Spring Blooms

Though they're relatively pest-resistant, root rot can be an issue, so it's crucial to plant both tubers and root stock in nutritious, well-drained soil (and reduce watering during winter). Do this as soon as you receive the bare roots, or stash roots in the fridge until you can. To plant tubers, mix the planting area's soil with manure or rotted compost, then make a hole in it about 1½ feet wide and 6 inches deep. Build up a small cone of soil in the middle, then fill the hole with an inch or so of coarse sand (unless the soil is already loamy). Place the starfish shape on top of the pile, pointy part up, and spread its roots out. Cover it with about 5 inches of soil, but leave the crown exposed. If you're planting more than one, space them 1½ to 2 feet apart. Water them well after planting.

To prep your new plants for winter, cover them with a thick mulch such as wood chips, straw, or compost, leaving the crown out. Cover the crown with evergreen branches for some protection. Push the mulch away from the plants as the plants start growing in spring (but keep it nearby until all risk of frost is over). You can deadhead as blooms fade, but if you leave the plants intact, they'll self-seed for even more plant-related perks next season.

Foxtail lilies have few pest or disease issues; they're even deer- and rabbit-resistant, though young plants could be damaged by snails and slugs. Placing a border of pistachio shells around your plants helps deter pests of the slimy kind. Besides being tall and gorgeous, foxtail lilies attract pollinators, so they could be part of your strategy to bring bees buzzing to your pollinator garden.