Must-Know Signs Of Hypothermia Before Hiking Or Camping During The Winter Months

Hypothermia is one of the most common ways people die in the wilderness. While prevention is always the best way to stay safe, recognizing the signs of hypothermia and knowing how to properly respond are critical for preventing serious injury and even death. With that in mind, there are some must-know signs of hypothermia you should be familiar with before hiking or camping during the winter months.

In simple terms, hypothermia is low body temperature, although it doesn't need to be as low as people imagine. Any body temperature below 95 degrees is technically considered hypothermic. Symptoms will emerge when the body begins to chill, though they're not always the most noticeable. At the early stage of mild hypothermia, which is when the body's temperature is between 89 and 95 degrees, people may experience prodromal indications that are easy to ignore, like shivering, teeth chattering, rapid breathing, exhaustion, or sleepiness. However, they also may have symptoms that can readily point to possible danger, such as confusion, slow reactions, uncoordinated movement, trouble speaking, and poor judgment.

If something is not done to warm the body at this point, the temperature will continue to decline, and the symptoms will become more severe. When someone reaches moderate hypothermia (a body temperature between 82 and 89 degrees), their heartbeat and breathing become weak, their mental faculties become impaired, their muscles stiffen, and their skin begins to turn a faint blue. Additionally, hallucinations may start and shivering may actually lessen, and they might even lose consciousness. As the decline continues and they enter advanced hypothermia, their body typically stops shivering, they start losing muscle control, and their lungs begin to fill with fluid. Often a they will become comatose, and death is a very real possibility.