The Beginner-Friendly Sport That's Perfect For Your Next Day Outdoors

The easiest way to find nearby disc golf courses is with the UDisc app. The free app lists nearby courses, helping you find options within your area. In the course descriptions, the app will detail key info you may need to know about the courses, such as the ratings by other players, the difficulty, course conditions, how busy the course is, and the estimated time to complete the course. The description will also have detailed information about the layouts, telling you how far each hole is, and also if the course will cost money. According to UDisc, 89% of all disc golf courses in the world are free to play. This means you can go to any free course at any time and play for as long as you want. Some player reviews even note if a course is tick and insect-heavy, so it's helpful to know how to properly remove a tick, just in case.

Deciding the best course for your first attempt at disc golf can be tricky. If possible, choose a course with an easy difficulty rating, strong reviews, and no fee to play. You don't have to start on an easy course, but choosing one that matches your skill level can make the experience more rewarding. In a similar vein, if you choose a course with a higher review rating, it will be a much more pleasant experience. Sometimes courses with ratings of 3.5/5 and below may be overgrown, difficult to navigate, or poorly designed. While you are at the course, you can use the UDisc app to tell you where to go next and even track your score.