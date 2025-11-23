Beware Of Snakes When Visiting One Of Texas' Biggest And Most Popular Reservoirs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Texas is home to more than 100 varieties of snakes, including over a dozen dangerous types of snakes. While it is widely known that rattlesnakes are among the creatures to beware of when adventuring in Texas deserts, it may come as a surprise that lakes in the Lone Star State are also snake infested. While it is prudent to keep an eye out for snakes when adventuring around any Texas lake, it is especially important to beware of snakes when visiting Lake Livingston, one of Texas' biggest and most popular reservoirs.

All told, there are close to three dozen species of snakes found in and around Lake Livingston. Although the majority of these serpents are non-venomous, there are a healthy handful of venomous snakes to keep an eye out for as well.

Water moccasins, also known as cottonmouths, copperheads, and coral snakes, along with both timber and pygmy rattlesnakes, are found in the lake and forested lands which surround it. Additionally, even though they don't deliver a dose of venom, some of the non-venomous species, such as water snakes, can inflict a painful bite. This combination provides reason enough for outdoor enthusiasts to practice snake-safe behaviors while visiting Lake Livingston.