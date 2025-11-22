Enjoy Incredible Hiking And Rock Climbing At A Must-Visit Nevada Destination

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Las Vegas Boulevard is famous for its rollicking nightlife, bustling casinos, and glowing neon cityscape, but the area outside the city is quite different. In fact, less than 20 miles from this crowded corridor is a vast federal preserve that offers incredible hiking and rock climbing opportunities. Visitors to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area can enjoy these and a myriad of other outdoor recreational opportunities in an unspoiled landscape just west of Nevada's biggest city.

Red Rock Canyon was the first national conservation area in Nevada, and its nearly 200,000 acres are crisscrossed by 30 miles of hiking trails that vary in length and difficulty. Given the fragility of the ecosystem within Red Rock, hikers are encouraged to stay on these established trails. The Bureau of Land Management website notes that it can take 50 years for this environment to recover from unnatural erosion and instructs hikers to "follow rock outcroppings, washes, or areas of sand and gravel that are free of vegetation and biological soil crust" if they must leave the trail.

Hikers are also encouraged to avoid common hiking mistakes that could lead to getting lost, injured, or worse. You'll also want to build a kit of hiking essentials for emergencies. The summer heat in Red Rock Canyon can be relentless, so it is crucial to stay well-hydrated. Wearing a pack like the 50-ounce CamelBak Hydrobak can simplify the task of carrying enough water, and it's also important to be aware of the dangerous creatures you might encounter in the Nevada desert. Among the more formidable of these are rattlesnakes and venomous spiders, and scorpions are also common in the area.