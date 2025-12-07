How Often You Should Reseal Pavers To Protect Them From Damage

When was the last time you sealed your pavers? Pavers add clean and sleek aesthetics to your driveways, patios, and other spaces in your yard, and they can take your landscaping to the next level. However, when they get worn out and aren't taken care of, they begin to look less functional and more like they belong in a dystopian novel. Rather than leaving your yard to look like the zombie apocalypse is upon us, you may want to consider resealing your pavers every few years.

When determining if your pavers need a refresh, consider how long it's been since the last seal, their current condition, and any damage they've sustained. One important thing to note is that all pavers should be sealed — every one of them. Concrete is a porous substance, and sealing your pavers will keep them from getting stained, which can ruin the overall aesthetic quickly. You also want to make sure you clean your pavers before sealing them. Aside from preventing stains, sealing your pavers also helps bring out their colors and designs, making them more visible and pleasing to the eye and your landscape. While there is a timeline for sealing, you may opt for earlier dates if you notice some of the signs that your paver sealant is wearing off.