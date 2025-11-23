The Best Outdoor Gear Retailers Ranked
A life outdoors demands more than a decent pair of shoes and a warm sweater, though these items are very often essential. Depending on your favorite outdoor activities, there is a whole host of gear and apparel that can make your life both easier and more enjoyable when braving the great outdoors. If you're an avid hiker, for example, then those sturdy shoes will be toward the top of your list. But so, too, will a decent backpack. If you spend days and nights at a time away from the creature comforts of home, you'll probably need a quality tent.
Similarly, if climbing is your thing, then you'll need to have strong, dependable equipment. Cyclists, runners, snow-sports enthusiasts, and anglers, are all in the same metaphorical boat: The equipment you use is paramount to both safety and enjoyment, which leaves you needing a reliable store from which to source it.
Fortunately, there's no shortage of outdoor adventure retailers. Each has its own marketing angle. Some tout offering top-of-the-line gear (with price tags to match), with others drawing on excess stock from the previous season and allowing unfussy adventurers to snag it with sometimes steep discounts. The point of this guide is to discern which stores are most likely to help you find what you seek, at a price point you're comfortable with, and with a user-friendly approach to customer service. The rankings are informed primarily by reviews from Trustpilot and Google, plus customer opinions from other platforms including Reddit, Yelp, and articles written by experienced outdoor enthusiasts.
8. The Clymb
The Clymb promises a wide selection high-quality gear and clothing, it seems that the store is largely stocked with clothing, shoes (both casual and specialized gear), and wellness supplements. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but you'll need to supplement your shopping with a trip to another retailer if you hope to score a wider range of outdoor equipment. What's more, there simply aren't enough recent reviews on other channels to boost The Clymb to a higher ranking, perhaps because the brand is only recently reported to have started trading again: The Portland-based shop was on the verge of bankruptcy when it was purchased in 2016 by California's LeftLane Sports, which itself shut down in 2024. Who owns The Clymb now is unclear , but according to the website, the brand is now in a wind-down phase, which means that availability is only likely to wane further.
As for the reviews that can be found, it seems The Clymb is reasonably well regarded. Despite the limited inventory, The Clymb nevertheless achieves five stars from 54% of ratings on Trustpilot (though many are pre-reorg). The general theme focuses on quality apparel, reliable shipping, and low prices.
It's also important to remember 40% of reviews on Trustpilot are customers who, per their comments, are decidedly less satisfied. One mentions they were refunded their order cost without warning, and another describes incessant pop-up promotions and marketing spam, saying that this alone was enough to put them off from shopping. Shipping issues also earn 1 to 3 stars. It's not that those customers didn't receive their orders; it's more that The Clymb failed to deliver when promised, including wrong-sized boots and pants, or, in the case of one perturbed patron, not having their shoes in time for vacation.
7. Mountain Equipment Company (MEC)
Mountain Equipment Company (MEC) offers a wide selection of apparel and equipment for an array of pursuits, including hiking, camping, running, climbing, and cycling. Those hitting the slopes can source all the basic gear needed to start skiing, while adventurers of all disciplines can benefit from products that include emergency hiking essentials like first aid kits. You'll also find electronics like portable chargers, trackers, and GPS devices. But is MEC really Canada's go-to spot for advice on life outdoors?
According to the 80% of reviews on Trustpilot that award it just one star, it would seem not. The majority of reviews are negative, and the issues that earn it seventh place in this guide range from rude customer service and a clunky returns process to problems with shipping paid-for orders and even a failure to issue an approved refund. Mitigating the reviews a bit, many negative reviews were written during Canada's recent postal strike, while positive reviews seem mostly to involve in-store visits.
Over on Reddit, many users suggest MEC is overpriced compared to other similar retailers. One Reddit commenter cites frustration that the brand is not as reliable as it once was, saying "MEC has been going downhill for years. ... They no longer support their products, and they no longer seem to care." This is a common theme among less favorable reviews, and it relates to a perceived drop in quality since the brand was sold to a United States-based investment firm in 2020. It was sold again, in 2025, this time to a Canadian investor group. In a press release, MEC's CEO, Peter Hlynsky, says this means the brand is more committed than ever to providing Canadians with everything they need for a life outdoors, with an emphasis on "made in Canada" brands.
6. Sierra
Specializing in what backpacker.com calls "insane discounts," Sierra (formerly Sierra Trading Post) aims to help customers get outside while saving a bundle on outdoor gear. In theory, this makes it a strong contender for anyone who understands just how much outdoor pursuits can cost (more than you think). It covers an array of activities, too, offering equipment for fishing and hunting, hiking apparel, essential winter camping gear, snow sports equipment, as well as for pastimes like golf and tennis.
Despite its impressive catalog, there are several issues. At Trustpilot, 72% give it just one star. Issues with online orders seems to be one of the biggest bugbears: Some cite unexplained order cancellations, while others are annoyed by not receiving a promised refund. Now, Trustpilot yields only 42 total reviews — a small sample size. However, over on Yelp, it's a similar story: A 2.9 out of five-star rating (from 795 reviews) highlights further problems, including a lack of caring, attentive customer service — sometimes described as rude — as well as issues in handling returns and cluttered stores. Where Trustpilot's reviews largely focus on online experiences, many of Yelp's relate to one of the brand's 137 stores.
A 4.8 out of five-star rating on Google helps save Sierra from a lower ranking — but only just — as there are only 107 reviews to draw from. While some praise the wide selection of name-brand products, bargain prices, and decent customer service, a number of others suggest Sierra's customer service is unhelpful, that orders are canceled by the company with no notification or explanation, and even that refunds remain unissued, despite claims by the company otherwise. One longtime shopper says quality and service has declined in recent years (the brand was acquired by TJX in 2012, and changed its name to Sierra in 2018).
5. Steep and Cheap
Owned by popular outdoor retailer Backcountry, Steep and Cheap offers deep discounts on high-end products — often those from excess stock or older models — allowing outdoor enthusiasts to equip themselves with must-have summer camping equipment at an affordable price. It also offers a regularly changing set of Current Steals — a selection of a handful of random items, giving customers just seven days to seal the deal, almost gamifying the budget-buying experience.
All this represents an attractive proposition, so it may come as a surprise that it doesn't rank higher than fifth in this guide. However, while it has the kind of extensive catalog of outdoor gear, apparel, and accessories to make it competitive with other outdoor retailers, it's edged out of a higher spot by brands who are, quite simply, better rated. Starting with the good, 42% of 57 customer reviews on Trustpilot award it full marks. Among those, many praise Steep and Cheap for delivering high-quality gear at an affordable price point, hailing it as a superb place to shop, and recommending it to would-be adventurers. What's more, over on Google, customer sentiment seems pretty solid, with an overall 4.7 out of five-star rating.
Unfortunately, Google offers just five reviews, one of which gives Steep and Cheap one star. Compounding this, a further 48% of reviews on Trustpilot are also unwilling to award more than a single star. Reading through these, a pattern of frustrating fees for returns and shipping quickly becomes clear. One explains that, despite ordering two items in a single purchase, they were charged shipping for both. More than that, on returning one of said items, not only was the shipping for the return deducted from their refund, but they were also charged an additional refund processing fee.
4. Campsaver
Campsaver takes a unique, somewhat chaotic, approach to offering outdoor gear at a discount. It features a dedicated online deals section, frequently updated with seasonal promotions, mystery deals, coupons, free express shipping on select products, and free gifts. It also has thousands of products either on sale or representing what it calls "Blazin' Deals." For its main inventory, prices are identified "as low as," with the lowest prices offered on overstocked colors, opened boxes, and other irregularities.
For thrifty adventurers, this ticks an awful lot of boxes, especially given that Campsaver's product lines compete with big retailers like REI, equipping customers for camping, hiking, running, snow sports, and even fishing. Over on Trustpilot, you'll find 234 customers offering feedback. But it seems the majority (57%) only award a single star. Some suggest that anyone looking for new gear should consider shopping elsewhere, at least if you actually hope to receive your order (they waited 8 months for theirs to arrive). Meanwhile on Reddit, in a thread titled "Warning about Campsaver.com," there are warnings of long wait times for refunds.
Head to Google, however, and more than 3,530 reviews award the brand an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5, thanks to 81% giving full marks. Reviewer pros include the availability of high-quality gear, helpful customer service, and quality equipment for significantly lower-than-retail prices. As with other retailers on this list, some of the concerns over shipping may be related to a recent acquisition. According to one reviewer, "Campsaver used to be a local retailer in Utah that offered great value on products and great service. Now it has merged into Ecentria in Illinois. They closed the Logan, Utah location. While the prices of the products are really competitive, the shipping and handling times are now ridiculously long."
3. Geartrade
Built to help adventurers shop sustainably, Geartrade provides a platform where you can sell your gear. You can trade it in for cash, or put the funds towards new-to-you kit, all while giving previously used equipment a new life. Given its Craigslist / Marketplace format, there are, theoretically, no limitations to what you might find, and while used-item marketplaces are often considered less reliable in terms of seller honesty, this doesn't seem to be much of an issue on Geartrade.
In fact, it's only the relatively small sample size of customer reviews that stymies Geartrade's ability to rise above third place, with just 412 reviews across Trustpilot and Google. Still, we can't ignore that on Trustpilot, 63% give the site full marks. Users cite positive buying experiences, with accurate, honest, helpful, and detailed product descriptions. Others describe the great prices for which they were able to snag quality gear, explaining that they ran into precisely zero issues. On Google, where 88% of the 189 reviews award it five stars, this pattern continues, with some users explaining their pleasant surprise by the price paid for quality of gear, and others praising the site's ease of use and the accuracy of pre-loved product descriptions.
On the flip side, some reviews on both Google and Trustpilot raise issues with seller honesty, including one frustrated by performance-hampering damage that was listed as cosmetic only, and another who explains that their item was misrepresented as being worn, when in reality, it was broken. It's also worth noting that GearTrade, which was owned by BackCountry for a long time, came under new ownership in 2020, and the site was relaunched.
2. Recreational Equipment, Inc (REI)
Scooping second place, Seattle-based Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI) aims to help shoppers to maximize their recreational time outdoors. It's praised for its great value and customer service — a definite boon for beginners hoping to equip themselves for an active outdoor lifestyle. Product ranges are comprehensive, too, so whether you need help choosing the right backpack for your hike, advice on climbing safety kit, or a full skiing set-up, this store and its staff have you covered. A membership option comes at a one-time cost of $30, offering an annual 10% back on select items, exclusive member offers, and coupons. It also includes member pricing on in-store classes and events.
Now, REI is rather let down rather by customer feedback on Trustpilot, where 397 reviews give the prominent retailer just 1.6 stars out of 5. Varying issues include prices that can easily be beaten elsewhere, and frustration from one reviewer that none of their local stores are especially well stocked and that the most common sizes are usually in short supply.
However, it's a very different story on Google, where 1, 2, and 3-star reviews make up just 2% of overall ratings. In fact, 90% of the more than 2,230 Google reviewers award REI full marks, citing great membership benefits and customer service that's only matched in quality by the selection of gear it has to offer. Reviewers over on Reddit are generally praising, too, some saying that REI is better than the vast majority of its competitors, others suggesting it has an outstanding return policy. Arthur McAhon, over at Backpackers.com, agrees on both counts, stating that REI is one of the most reliable outdoor gear stores, also highlighting its return policies, private label gear, and classes and organized adventures.
1. Backcountry
Bringing outdoor adventurers equipment from an impressive roster of brands big and small, Backcountry is widely praised by industry publications and outdoors enthusiasts. The retailer covers a wide swath of the needs of a life outdoors, from camping, hiking, and trail running to climbing, cycling, water sports, snow sports, and general fitness. It also has luggage and carrying racks for those who regularly travel. More than that, plenty of reviews cite the brand's helpful and responsive customer service, large selection, and well-regarded (and reassuring) returns and refunds policy. It even boasts an app, which gives access to new product lines, expert-written guides, plus a line-up of gear experts who you can reach out to via the app.
In other words, it would seem that Backcountry has nailed the basics, earning itself first place in this guide as an accessible — and attractive — retailer for modern, digital shoppers. It's no wonder that 66% of the 1,308 ratings on Trustpilot give it five stars, citing successful shopping experiences and highly-rated customer service. Of course, it's hard to please everybody, and there are those on Trustpilot who vent frustrations with unfulfilled next-day delivery and who bemoan what one user describes as "sneaky" delivery fees that are easily missed when checking out. However, these make up just 29% of all Trustpilot reviews.
On Google, where more than 14,700 have reviewed the brand, it achieves 4.8 out of 5 stars. There, countless customers praise its straightforward customer experience, knowledgeable staff, and high-quality product offering.
Methodology
In order to rank the above outdoor gear retailers, Outdoor Guide focused on reviews from Google and Trustpilot, using those as the primary scoring factor. However, to ensure a balanced appraisal, especially in cases where Trustpilot or Google rankings were scarce, the writer supplemented these with customer opinions posted on other platforms, including Reddit, Backpackinglight, and Yelp, as well as retailer-comparison articles written by outdoor adventure enthusiasts. Where pertinent, and in order to provide insights into the potential pros and cons of shopping with each brand, both positive and negative reviews were included in the final article.