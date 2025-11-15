Is Walmart's Budget-Friendly Single-Person Tent Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tent camping comes with a variety of benefits, from providing protection to giving you a bit of privacy while enjoying the great outdoors. However, not all tents are the same, and, if you plan on camping alone for the first time soon, you want to make sure you choose the best option for you by paying attention to factors like size and capacity, what season it's designed for, and how easy assembly is.

Along with taking the necessary precautions for a safe solo camping trip, you may also want to pick up a single-person tent that's easier to carry and assemble. At Walmart, under the brand name Ozark Trail, you can find a one-person hiker tent for just under $30. It includes a large, D-style door and a small folding design, allowing this tent to fit inside a backpack according to its description. The Ozark Trail tent is a three-season tent, which means it can be lightweight and useful for keeping you sheltered from the elements, but it may not be the best choice for extreme weather.

Tents provide a new way to explore the wilderness and enjoy nature, and choosing the right one can be an essential step in setting yourself up for a memorable trip. Since you may not be able to test drive a tent, one helpful way to see if it delivers on results is to check out the reviews and see what other customers think about their experience with this camping must-have.