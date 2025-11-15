Is Walmart's Budget-Friendly Single-Person Tent Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Tent camping comes with a variety of benefits, from providing protection to giving you a bit of privacy while enjoying the great outdoors. However, not all tents are the same, and, if you plan on camping alone for the first time soon, you want to make sure you choose the best option for you by paying attention to factors like size and capacity, what season it's designed for, and how easy assembly is.
Along with taking the necessary precautions for a safe solo camping trip, you may also want to pick up a single-person tent that's easier to carry and assemble. At Walmart, under the brand name Ozark Trail, you can find a one-person hiker tent for just under $30. It includes a large, D-style door and a small folding design, allowing this tent to fit inside a backpack according to its description. The Ozark Trail tent is a three-season tent, which means it can be lightweight and useful for keeping you sheltered from the elements, but it may not be the best choice for extreme weather.
Tents provide a new way to explore the wilderness and enjoy nature, and choosing the right one can be an essential step in setting yourself up for a memorable trip. Since you may not be able to test drive a tent, one helpful way to see if it delivers on results is to check out the reviews and see what other customers think about their experience with this camping must-have.
What to know about Walmart's single-person tent based on reviews
At the time of writing, the Ozark Trail single person tent has a 4.4-star rating on the Walmart website across 21 ratings. Overall, many people seemed satisfied with their purchase, with 71% of its ratings being five-star. Many reviews focused on the oversized design of the tent that provided ample room while still packing small enough to carry, as seen by one verified buyer who said: "Took it on a 4 day backpacking trip and it was great! Very spacious inside and it kept many spiders between the mesh and the rainfly." They also noted at the end of the review that the tent itself "packs very small".
Another reviewer highlighted similar qualities in their review, saying, "It's lightweight and easy to set up/take down. Perfect size for one person. Has enough room to place an air mattress/sleeping bag, and to store a backpack;" a sentiment shared by another customer, username Laura, who noted that "The extra space is nice and it's still very easy to pack in and out with. Set up is simple and easily accomplished by one person."
However, one reviewer did include some concerns packing up this tent after a night of use. While they didn't mention anything about the size of the tent when packed up, they did note that it was "hard to put back into the bag" and would "take some practice to figure it out." This verified buyer also included in their review that the "instructions aren't super clear if you are new to camping."
Methodology
When determining if Walmart's Ozark Trail oversized 1-person hiker tent was worth buying, Outdoor Guide first took to establishing the important factors to consider through research. Then, we sought to better understand the tent itself so that we could see how its features aligned with those that you should look for when purchasing, such as size, ease of assembly and packing, and what kind of weather it can withstand.
Outdoor Guide also took time to read the reviews available on Walmart's website. We wanted to look beyond numbered ratings alone to see verified purchasers' thoughts on the tent. This includes seeing if anyone who had left positive reviews including any potential downsides or drawbacks to look out for.