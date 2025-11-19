Visit The Second-Largest State Park In New York For Sweeping Views & Vast Hiking Trails
While many people may think of the hustle and bustle of the city, New York State offers an abundance of nature outside the big city. A little over an hour from that busy city, you can find the second-largest park in the state at Harriman State Park, located in Rockland and Orange counties. This park sits on more than 44,000 acres and features 200 miles of hiking trails, 31 lakes and reservoirs with two beaches, and two areas for public camping.
If you're looking for a place to swim, you'll want to visit Lake Welch Beach or Lake Tiorati Beach to take a dip. You can launch your boat at Lake Sebago Beach if you're going to spend some time out in the water, fishing, or simply enjoying the scenery or potential wildlife sightings. With so many lakes and reservoirs, those who love the water are sure to find something to do. In Lake Tiorati alone, you can catch largemouth and smallmouth bass, bluegill, bullhead, pumpkinseed, white and yellow perch, and chain pickerel. If hanging out on the water isn't your thing, let's talk about the hiking trails, which make this a must-visit destination.
Hiking around Harriman State Park
While you may not be able to trek the entire network of hiking trails Harriman State Park has to offer, it's worth walking whatever amount you can. Some of the paths connect with the Appalachian Trail, renowned as the longest footpath in the U.S., winding through 14 states. However, you'll want to stay on the paths of Harriman State Park if you want to make it back to your vehicle in a timely manner.
Harriman Park offers a plethora of scenic overlooks where you can enjoy sweeping views of the Hudson Highlands, a sight you'll absolutely want to experience in the fall when the foliage is changing colors. Take a picnic along, as you'll find great spots to stop and enjoy nature while you snack. There are sundry hiking paths, and if you visit the park's website, you can find a list of recommended trails and their ratings. This makes it much easier to plan out your hiking path, but you'll still want to pack essentials in case of emergency. There are plenty of things to view on each path; it all depends on your experience and the challenges you want to face. Be aware that there are bears in the wild in this area, so you'll want to know how to avoid them on your jaunt.