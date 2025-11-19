Visit The Second-Largest State Park In New York For Sweeping Views & Vast Hiking Trails

While many people may think of the hustle and bustle of the city, New York State offers an abundance of nature outside the big city. A little over an hour from that busy city, you can find the second-largest park in the state at Harriman State Park, located in Rockland and Orange counties. This park sits on more than 44,000 acres and features 200 miles of hiking trails, 31 lakes and reservoirs with two beaches, and two areas for public camping.

If you're looking for a place to swim, you'll want to visit Lake Welch Beach or Lake Tiorati Beach to take a dip. You can launch your boat at Lake Sebago Beach if you're going to spend some time out in the water, fishing, or simply enjoying the scenery or potential wildlife sightings. With so many lakes and reservoirs, those who love the water are sure to find something to do. In Lake Tiorati alone, you can catch largemouth and smallmouth bass, bluegill, bullhead, pumpkinseed, white and yellow perch, and chain pickerel. If hanging out on the water isn't your thing, let's talk about the hiking trails, which make this a must-visit destination.