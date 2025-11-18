What To Do If Your Neighbor's Fence Is In Your Yard

As the proverb goes, good fences make good neighbors. Providing backyard home security, privacy, and a sense of ownership, a property fence can be a good thing — unless it is in the wrong place. While planning that next-level landscaping project or looking into selling your home, you may find that the fence you thought defined your property line actually encroaches into your yard. If you don't address this problem now, you'll not only be missing out on square footage that is rightfully yours, but you may face issues with trying to sell your home down the line.

First, make sure your suspicions are correct. Property law is complex, and you need facts on your side to address a wrongly-sited fence. Start by checking your deed and plat map (both of which you should have received when you bought your house), and make sure your documents are current. If you don't have a map or you aren't sure if it up to date, go to your local county assessor's or clerk's office and look up your parcel map (many jurisdictions have online mapping portals to make this process simple).

If the boundaries still aren't clear, you will want to hire a surveyor, who will use parcel information, survey markers, and mapping tools to verify your property lines. You can also check whether the fence was built legally by researching permit records at your local planning or zoning office and checking with your HOA. Once you confirm that the fence isn't where it is supposed to be, it's time to talk to your neighbor.