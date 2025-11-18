There's No Shortage Of Sweeping Views While Hiking Vermont's Highest Peak

The Green Mountain State is home to a quaint combination of vintage towns, agriculture, and public land for the outdoor recreator. The state's tallest peak, Mount Mansfield, offers spectacular mountain views on your journey to the top, and the view from the summit is nothing short of magical. At the trail, natural beauty begins in the dappled light as you wander through northern hardwood forests. The scenic trail then rises through higher evergreen fir forests, until breaking through to rare alpine-tundra where 360-degree views of the state roll out beneath you. Once you're in the alpine section of the mountain, be sure to only walk on the rocks to protect this fragile ecosystem.

Trails in Underhill State Park start at around 2,000 feet and take you up to Mount Mansfield's summit of 4,395 feet. It's one of the most scenic hiking experiences in New England, regardless of the season. Fall can make for soggy boots, but the maple, beech, and birch trees blanketing the mountain's lower elevations are ablaze in autumn color from about mid-September to mid-October. A selection of hike-in campsites in the park makes for some great fall camping spots this time of year. For those seeking a blend of challenge, beauty, and solitude, heading up in winter provides a memorable experience — you might need snowshoes, skis, crampons, or poles depending on what route you take. Spring is known as mud season in the Northeast, though it can still be a stunning scene as the hardwood forests begin to show supple, bright green baby leaves while understory flowers break through the debris. Summer in Vermont is hard to beat, though, and it's easily the best time of year to head to Mount Mansfield. Blitz up this peak, rinse off in one of the area's swimming holes, and stop by a sugar shack for maple soft serve ice cream on your way through the nearby town of Stowe.