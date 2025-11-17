How To Prevent Theft While Hiking In Popular National Parks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you love to hike, a number of national parks should be on your bucket list. In addition to a wide variety of trails, these national parks have plenty of activities you might not know about. One activity that has become increasingly common in national parks, however, is not one you will find promoted anywhere and is something you definitely want to avoid: Theft, usually due to car break-ins, is not uncommon at national parks, as well as local and state parks, throughout the United States. Luckily, you can take some steps to prevent theft while hiking in popular national parks.

Theft is actually the most common type of crime committed in national parks. This is due to a few reasons, but mainly, thieves see an opportunity for an easy score, often because people tend to have a false sense of security in national parks and don't take the necessary precautions. Additionally, trailheads are often somewhat remote or off the beaten path. Add to this the fact that thieves know hikers will be on the trail for a predictable amount of time, and it equals an almost ideal scenario for thieves.

The only way to guarantee your possessions won't be stolen out of your car is to not leave anything in your vehicle. That means that when you pack and leave your house or hotel, only take what you need for your hike so nothing of value is left behind. You should even remove any items from your car that aren't needed for your hike. Just remember that one hiking mistake to avoid is overpacking, since all that extra weight will cost you on the trail. It also often leads to valuable items being left in your vehicle, where they are vulnerable to theft.