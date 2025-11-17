The Long-Awaited Addition To The State Park System Is A Picturesque Texas Preserve

Like Garner State Park, Bear Creek offers visitors access to the Frio River. This iconic Texas Hill Country river is an extremely popular destination for swimming, fishing, paddling, and especially inner tubing. To that end, these two state parks work well as complements to one another, giving visitors additional access and options for river recreation, as well as put-in and take-out points. Bear Creek will also likely become a popular alternative to Garner, which often reaches capacity and sells out of campsites during the peak season.

In addition to accessing the Frio, visitors to Bear Creek State Park will also be able to enjoy the waters of the park's eponymous creek, along with several other smaller streams. With so much water access, visitors will want to make sure they have an INTEX River Run Floating Lounge or a similar inner tube to enjoy time on these rivers and creeks. Additionally, both fly and conventional tackle fishing are definitely options for anglers visiting the park, as well as swimming and paddling.

Bear Creek State Park will also offer several options for hikers. Hikers will be treated to an epic view of Old Baldy, one of the more emblematic peaks in Texas, located within Garner State Park. There is also a variety of wild creatures roaming the prairies, woods, canyons, hills, and rivers of the new park. Additionally, Bear Creek should make an ideal birding spot, as it is frequented by a number of avian species, including some which are listed as endangered.