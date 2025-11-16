Enjoy Endless Lakeside Adventures At This Overlooked Pennsylvania Park
Visitors to Pennsylvania often head for the popular state parks in the Northeastern part of the state seeking the thrill of the region's countless waterfalls and mountain views. The area is home to its fair share of great fall camping spots, and it has long been a destination for lovers of autumn foliage. However, visitors should take care not to overlook one state park with gorgeous scenery and a wealth of water and land-based activities.
Just to the north of U.S. Route 6 in Northeastern Pennsylvania lies Prompton State Park, a 2,000-acre lakeside gem of the region. The state park sits on the expansive Prompton Lake, which offers year-round fishing. It's also home to over 20 miles of trails for both hikers and mountain bike riders, and even features an 18-hole disc golf course, rounding out its surprisingly diverse recreational offerings. Open year-round, Prompton State Park is closest to Scranton, Pennsylvania, but can be easily reached by car from any of the major coastal municipalities, including Philadelphia and Boston, Massachusetts.
Prompton State Park offers adventures for any time of year
While many parks are great locations for summertime visitors, Prompton offers a variety of activities far into the winter months. The lake is best known for its ice fishing, where, during the depths of winter, anglers can catch crappie, perch, and bass. (Those choosing to venture to Prompton Lake for the first time over the winter could benefit from this beginner's guide to ice fishing.) The winter months are also exceptional for hiking and snowshoeing in the park, with 13 trails to choose from. Taking advantage of these trails during the winter will allow adventurers the opportunity to explore without competition from mountain bikes.
Prompton is also a great park for freshwater fishing in the warmer months, with the same species of fish commonly reeled in. During these months, mountain biking takes center stage along the lakeshore, with many multi-use trails for people of all skill levels. Highlights include the cliff trail,which runs along an outcropping of rock with a jutting peak in the northern portion of the park. The trail also has an arm called the Sidewinder loop, offering views of gently rolling waterfalls. Most trails in Prompton have moderately high elevation with relatively short lengths, making them intermediate-level adventures for both riders and hikers.