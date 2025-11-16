Enjoy Endless Lakeside Adventures At This Overlooked Pennsylvania Park

Visitors to Pennsylvania often head for the popular state parks in the Northeastern part of the state seeking the thrill of the region's countless waterfalls and mountain views. The area is home to its fair share of great fall camping spots, and it has long been a destination for lovers of autumn foliage. However, visitors should take care not to overlook one state park with gorgeous scenery and a wealth of water and land-based activities.

Just to the north of U.S. Route 6 in Northeastern Pennsylvania lies Prompton State Park, a 2,000-acre lakeside gem of the region. The state park sits on the expansive Prompton Lake, which offers year-round fishing. It's also home to over 20 miles of trails for both hikers and mountain bike riders, and even features an 18-hole disc golf course, rounding out its surprisingly diverse recreational offerings. Open year-round, Prompton State Park is closest to Scranton, Pennsylvania, but can be easily reached by car from any of the major coastal municipalities, including Philadelphia and Boston, Massachusetts.