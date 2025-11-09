Lanternflies Will Be A Thing Of The Past With The Help Of These Kitchen Staples

In recent years, the spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) has become a growing issue in the United States. This moth — with black-speckled, brown wings — is indigenous to China and Vietnam but has spread to other countries, causing environmental damage by draining the sap from beneficial plants. First detected in the U.S. in 2014, it was listed as an invasive species in the northeast in 2022. While the invasive insect has now been identified in 19 states and the District of Columbia, there are easy ways you can help join your state's efforts to eradicate this scourge. With very little time and effort, you can kill lanternflies on your property without harmful pesticides. You just need a few items from your kitchen.

The spotted lanternfly can find a home in trees growing in your backyard, such as fruit trees, maples, oaks, and birches. While Ailanthus (tree of heaven), black walnut, and grapevines are among their favorites, these insects can feed on pretty much any plant with a stem. These vegetarian vampires damage plants by drinking their sap, leading to wilting. Plenty of indigenous pests feed on sap, including leafhoppers and many species of aphids. But the spotted lanternfly is particularly destructive because it secretes a honeydew waste that causes sooty mold to cover plants, inhibiting photosynthesis. The bulk of its damage in the U.S. started in Pennsylvania, where it has threatened industries such as logging and fruit production.

Fortunately, lanternflies are pretty fragile: They don't bite or sting, and don't have any sort of body armor. They can be easily squashed, or smothered and killed with standard homemade pest repellents, like vinegar and water blends, dish soap, or certain essential oils. But you want to make sure you apply these deterrents properly, to avoid harming your plants even more.