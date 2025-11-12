Visit A Beautiful Archipelago Off The Coast Of Canada For An Outdoorsy Escape
Off the coast of British Columbia lies a gem of Canadian culture and ecological abundance. For travelers seeking a remote, slow-paced adventure, the Haida Gwaii Islands are considered the "Galápagos of the North." Derived from the native words for "islands" and "people," Haida Gwaii is a 155-mile-long stretch of over 150 islands that offers a wealth of adventure and exploration.
While many islands form the archipelago, only the two northernmost islands — Graham and Moresby — have roads. These islands are also home to the largest communities of Haida Gwaii. Travelers looking to reach the islands can arrive by one of two routes: either taking a ferry from Prince Rupert to the settlement of Skidegate or flying directly from Vancouver to either K'il Kun Xidgwangs Daanaay Airport or Masset Airport. From both locations, visitors can either take a taxi or rent a car to explore both Graham and Moresby islands. While the peak season is during the summer, visitors should come prepared for the elements. Particularly avoid cotton clothing, especially if you're hiking, as the island experiences heavy storms. Masset makes for a great base of operations, as it is the largest city in the chain of islands and offers multiple equipment rental and guiding opportunities.
Exploring Graham Island and Naikoon Provincial Park
Graham Island is home to Naikoon Provincial Park. The park offers multiple day hikes, including the impressive Pesuta Shipwreck Trail. The trek is a roughly 7.6-mile round-trip trail that brings you along the eastern beach of the island to the ghostly remains of a log barge that washed ashore in 1928. For those seeking a shorter hike, the dunes along the Misty Meadows trail offer a more manageable, flatter experience.
Guests to the park can also take advantage of the East Beach Trail to embark on a truly remote 44-mile multi-day expedition. Packing efficiently and adequately is essential for remote hiking of this nature, and you'll need to bring a way to purify water. Embarking on this trail will take you to the northernmost point of the island, along the spectacular coast, with opportunities for world-class birdwatching for species like rhinoceros auklets, sooty shearwaters, and sandhill cranes. The trek offers several rugged shelters available on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing for wild camping along the route.
While Naikoon Provincial Park is an exceptional destination for hiking, there are multiple ways to explore the island from the ocean. The north shore of the island, where Masset is situated, experiences heavy surf, making the beach along the coast an ideal spot for those who want to catch waves. Farther south in the town of Daajing Giids, Haida Gwaii Kayaks offers both day trips and multi-day sea kayaking adventures for people of all skill levels. The company also provides rentals to those who want to explore at their own pace. However, if you choose to take that route, it is essential to understand the dangers of solo kayaking adventures, especially in unfamiliar territory — consider a guided tour instead.
Experiencing native Haida culture
Haida Gwaii is the ancestral home of the Native Haida people, and a deep part of the islands' culture and history is bound to their connection to the land. The Haida culture emphasizes mindful sharing of culture and land. This sentiment is reflected in the Haida Gwaii Pledge, which visitors are asked to sign, stating,"I will respect Haida Gwaii and Haida Ways of Being during my visit."
While Graham Island offers multiple cultural opportunities, those seeking a more immersive experience should travel south to Moresby Island and Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve. From this national park, one can experience the sites and cultures of the Haida people firsthand, both independently and with a guide. The park is home to several sites where you can see the Haida monument poles and longhouses, including one location, SG̱ang Gwaay, which is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Experts advise at least a week to visit Haida Gwaii due to the variety of adventures found on its shores. Whether taking on the East Beach Trail or exploring Haida culture, visitors are sure to leave with a more profound sense of respect and wonder for the archipelago.