Visit A Beautiful Archipelago Off The Coast Of Canada For An Outdoorsy Escape

Graham Island is home to Naikoon Provincial Park. The park offers multiple day hikes, including the impressive Pesuta Shipwreck Trail. The trek is a roughly 7.6-mile round-trip trail that brings you along the eastern beach of the island to the ghostly remains of a log barge that washed ashore in 1928. For those seeking a shorter hike, the dunes along the Misty Meadows trail offer a more manageable, flatter experience.

Guests to the park can also take advantage of the East Beach Trail to embark on a truly remote 44-mile multi-day expedition. Packing efficiently and adequately is essential for remote hiking of this nature, and you'll need to bring a way to purify water. Embarking on this trail will take you to the northernmost point of the island, along the spectacular coast, with opportunities for world-class birdwatching for species like rhinoceros auklets, sooty shearwaters, and sandhill cranes. The trek offers several rugged shelters available on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing for wild camping along the route.

While Naikoon Provincial Park is an exceptional destination for hiking, there are multiple ways to explore the island from the ocean. The north shore of the island, where Masset is situated, experiences heavy surf, making the beach along the coast an ideal spot for those who want to catch waves. Farther south in the town of Daajing Giids, Haida Gwaii Kayaks offers both day trips and multi-day sea kayaking adventures for people of all skill levels. The company also provides rentals to those who want to explore at their own pace. However, if you choose to take that route, it is essential to understand the dangers of solo kayaking adventures, especially in unfamiliar territory — consider a guided tour instead.