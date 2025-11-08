Enjoy Sweeping Canyon And Hillside Views At An Underrated California State Park

Marin County has its fair share of stunning vistas, but few compete with those from atop the county's highest point, Mount Tamalpais. Just north of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, California's Mount Tamalpais State Park is open year-round from 7 a.m. to sunset and boasts 60 miles of hiking trails that connect to an impressive network of about 200 trail miles in nearby parks and protected lands. If that's not enough to entertain even the most turbo trail runners, mountain bikers, hikers, and birders, it's the panoramic views that keep visitors coming back for more.

One doesn't have to climb to the 2,571-foot summit, known as East Peak of "Mt. Tam," to take in a good view. If driving to a summit is your idea of a good time, take the Panoramic Highway. On a clear day, this viewpoint delivers sights of San Francisco Bay, Marin County hills, East Bay, the Farallon Islands (25 miles out to sea), and even the snow-capped Sierra Nevada range, a casual 150 miles to the east.

The East Park Visitor Center at the top offers convenient amenities, including a paved interpretive walk, picnic tables, restrooms, a historic fire tower museum, and parking, making this area accessible and well-suited for all types of visitors. If theater is your cup of tea, Mount Tamalpais hosts Mountain Play in the 4,000-seat Cushing Memorial outdoor amphitheater. They also host stargazing and music events here and have a historic gravity railroad!