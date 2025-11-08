Enjoy Sweeping Canyon And Hillside Views At An Underrated California State Park
Marin County has its fair share of stunning vistas, but few compete with those from atop the county's highest point, Mount Tamalpais. Just north of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, California's Mount Tamalpais State Park is open year-round from 7 a.m. to sunset and boasts 60 miles of hiking trails that connect to an impressive network of about 200 trail miles in nearby parks and protected lands. If that's not enough to entertain even the most turbo trail runners, mountain bikers, hikers, and birders, it's the panoramic views that keep visitors coming back for more.
One doesn't have to climb to the 2,571-foot summit, known as East Peak of "Mt. Tam," to take in a good view. If driving to a summit is your idea of a good time, take the Panoramic Highway. On a clear day, this viewpoint delivers sights of San Francisco Bay, Marin County hills, East Bay, the Farallon Islands (25 miles out to sea), and even the snow-capped Sierra Nevada range, a casual 150 miles to the east.
The East Park Visitor Center at the top offers convenient amenities, including a paved interpretive walk, picnic tables, restrooms, a historic fire tower museum, and parking, making this area accessible and well-suited for all types of visitors. If theater is your cup of tea, Mount Tamalpais hosts Mountain Play in the 4,000-seat Cushing Memorial outdoor amphitheater. They also host stargazing and music events here and have a historic gravity railroad!
More than views, see history, wildflowers, ancient forests, and waterfalls
Humans aren't the only living things drawn to the diverse terrain and ecosystems within the 6,300-acre park. Redwood- and oak-shaded trails and groves create cool, cathedral-like environments, opening onto grassy hillsides bursting with wildflowers like lupine, poppies, and orchids in the spring. Wildlife is also abundant, including black-tailed deer, coyotes, bobcats, and gray foxes. Birdwatchers will be able to cross off a few species from their bird bingo card here; over 150 bird species, such as red-tailed hawks, northern spotted owls, and migratory songbirds, are spotted here every year.
Riparian corridors in canyons carved by streams provide habitat for amphibians and delicate plant communities. For a complete Mt. Tam experience, we recommend hiking to the dwarf cypress grove or waterfalls along Steep Ravine, Troop 80, and Cataract trails. For such an accessible and relatively urban state park, this area remains wild thanks to the collaboration of volunteers at One Tam and California State Parks.
Be sure to properly plan and prepare for your hikes, stay on the trail, leave no trace, and take nothing but pictures. It's easy to want to frolic through a hillside super bloom in this park, but please don't. For a truly environmentally conscious, parking headache-free day, visit Mt. Tam via public transportation from Golden Gate Transit and West Marin Stagecoach.