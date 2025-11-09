The Easy Installation That Can Protect Your Fruit Trees This Winter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you live in a climate with cold winters, you know that outdoor conditions can be tough on both wildlife and plants. Food sources for animals become more scarce while trees and other plants are dormant and, in some cases, buried beneath layers of snow. Of course, if you live in bear country, you may want to skip planting fruit trees to avoid attracting them to your yard. Fruit trees may also be a reason why snakes are in your yard.

In extreme situations, animals will resort to chewing on tree bark during winter, sometimes eating the buds, too. Deer, rabbits, and other mammals find the bark of young fruit trees particularly tasty. Mice can be surprisingly tough on fruit trees in winter, and they're capable of causing more damage than deer due to the way they chew an entire band of bark away near the ground, at times killing the tree in the process. With all of this in mind, it's important to protect those trees over winter.

Installing a tree guard around the trunk just for the cold-weather months can help that tree keep its bark and thrive until it's old enough that its bark gets rougher and isn't as tasty to animals. A tree guard can be homemade, or you can purchase wrap-around tree guards that come in all sorts of materials and sizes. The right one depends upon the situation, as well as the age of the tree.