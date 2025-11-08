Why Are Birds Messing Around In Your Gutters?

Birds are attracted to gutters for multiple reasons, and the same thing that draws birds to your garden is what makes them so keen on your gutters. Larger overgrown gutters are breeding grounds for multiple kinds of insects, due to the fact that they are raised off the ground, away from many predators. Because of this, many modern styles for gutters, particularly metal ones, are a poor choice for those looking to avoid migratory pests. When birds fly by and see their favorite bugs on display, they often stop to root around and feast.

To avoid turning your gutters into garden beds, be sure to clear them out at least twice a year. That said, birds choose gutters as their homes for reasons beyond the fact that they house one of their favorite food sources. Birds also may want to use your gutters as a place to start a nest, bringing sticks and leaves into your gutters. A popular option for eliminating this is to either cap your gutters, which often comes with a hefty price tag. Another option is to erect birdhouses to draw them to other parts of your property, which also happen to be better suited for bird watching. Finally, you can install netting or add an owl decoy to deter birds from your roof.