Why Are Birds Messing Around In Your Gutters?
Attracting colorful and rare species of birds to your yard is the goal of many homeowners, with Americans spending more than $3 million on birdseed in the year 2025 alone. The trend is expected to continue to grow as more people see the value of attracting different species of birds to their lawns and gardens. One particular perk of bringing in these birds is their ability to pluck unwanted insects from your garden. Even so, birds can begin to become pests as they infiltrate unwanted parts of your house, particularly your gutters.
Some of the most common birds in the United States include the American Robin, House Finch, and Downy Woodpecker. All of these species have wide migration paths and large prevalence, meaning they are highly present, depending on the time of year. Popular climates for these birds range from Florida to the Northernmost reaches of Minnesota and Canada. Additionally, all of these birds make nests, which is the main reason you may find them congregating in your gutters.
Having the right kind of clean gutter keeps birds off roofs
Birds are attracted to gutters for multiple reasons, and the same thing that draws birds to your garden is what makes them so keen on your gutters. Larger overgrown gutters are breeding grounds for multiple kinds of insects, due to the fact that they are raised off the ground, away from many predators. Because of this, many modern styles for gutters, particularly metal ones, are a poor choice for those looking to avoid migratory pests. When birds fly by and see their favorite bugs on display, they often stop to root around and feast.
To avoid turning your gutters into garden beds, be sure to clear them out at least twice a year. That said, birds choose gutters as their homes for reasons beyond the fact that they house one of their favorite food sources. Birds also may want to use your gutters as a place to start a nest, bringing sticks and leaves into your gutters. A popular option for eliminating this is to either cap your gutters, which often comes with a hefty price tag. Another option is to erect birdhouses to draw them to other parts of your property, which also happen to be better suited for bird watching. Finally, you can install netting or add an owl decoy to deter birds from your roof.