The Best Method For Planting Pumpkins In Your Garden

To make your pumpkins thrive and grow to their biggest size, you will want to water them deeply, about 1 inch of water every week. Drip irrigation works well with the long vines and runners. Additionally, bees are crucial for pollination, so avoid using any insecticides that may kill bees.

To prevent unnecessary competition from weeds, removing any as they appear. Add mulch around your pumpkins, which will not only suppress weeds but also help with pests and moisture retention. You should fertilize your pumpkins frequently once they reach about 1 foot tall, using a nitrogen-heavy fertilizer to satiate their energy needs.

Wait to harvest until they are completely orange, with no green left (assuming you're growing orange pumpkins. Obviously, if you are planting non-orange pumpkins this method of identification will not work, but all pumpkins, no matter the color, should be fully ripe once they reach a consistent color and the rind is hard.

At this point, they are ripe and ready to harvest. Depending on the season, they may be ready earlier than you desire, however if you cut the stem properly they should keep longer. To harvest, cut the vine, about 3-4 inches above the fruit, with a sharp knife or pruner to prevent damaging the stem. Once you have harvested the pumpkin, don't carry it by the stem and allow the stem to dry attached to the pumpkin. Once picked, if properly stored, your gourds will last up to three months.