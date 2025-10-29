Plant This Tree To Fill Your Small Yard With Fragrant White Blooms

There are a number of tricks for making a small yard look bigger, from installing a charming footpath to creating an inviting-looking focal point. Planting a modestly sized tree is another effective option. A fringe tree (Chionanthus virginicus) is an excellent choice for compact yards, especially small city lots, for several reasons. First, it maxes out at a height and width of 20 feet. Second, it tolerates pollution exceptionally well. As an added bonus, this species produces showy white flowers that bloom in the spring. In addition to emitting a pleasant fragrance, the blossoms attract pollinators that benefit the other flowering plants in your yard. They may even be able to mask the odors of skunk cabbage, crown imperial, and other bad-smelling plants in your garden.

Though the fringe tree is related to the olive trees that fill the Italian countryside, it's native to the eastern half of North America. This deciduous plant thrives in USDA hardiness zones 3 through 9, which cover much of the continental United States. Fringe trees also produce dark blue berries that attract songbirds to your garden. These fruits are enjoyed by other animals, too, including small mammals. The tree will produce cooling shade for your yard without taking up too much space, and its leaves turn a pretty shade of yellow in the fall. Its bark adds visual interest with red furrows and ridges in a deep, chocolate-brown hue.