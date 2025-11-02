Keep Your Yard Free Of Ticks With A Must-Plant Herb

Spending time in your backyard means enjoying beautiful weather, fun with the pets and kids, and cookouts with friends and family. No one wants to have to worry about getting ticks from being outdoors, but it is a common occurrence — especially in the summertime, when ticks are more prevalent. Any number of things can happen to your body when you get bitten by a tick, including contracting a serious illness, so it is important to do what you can to repel them from your yard. One way you can achieve a tick-free yard is to plant catnip (Nepeta cataria). Also known as catmint, this relatively low-maintenance perennial provides several benefits, including deterring mice and rats, attracting beneficial pollinators, and, of course, repelling ticks.

Catnip thrives best in sunny or partially shaded spots, making it easy to find a good home for it. It's a hardy plant, too, as it easily resists diseases and pests, making it one of the fuss-free plants that are great for beginners. Catnip can quickly spread and get out of control, but it can be curbed by planting it in containers or raised beds. These also work well for setting the plants around the perimeter of the yard, which will help make a tick-repelling wall of foliage. If you have outdoor cats, however, they may roll in your catnip plants, which can damage them. The only way to really protect them is to cover the container with a cage or barrier with holes too small for cat paws to reach through.