The Surprising Item That Can Help Your Compost Pile Break Down Faster

If you're looking for something to help your compost break down faster, look no further than beer. Unlike humans, you see, decomposing organic matter doesn't mind if a pint of pilsner has gone flat. Compost will gladly accept beer in any condition. Beer encourages a compost pile to break down more rapidly due to its sugar and yeast content. The yeast found in beer can help organic matter decompose and is also capable of reducing the amount of methane your compost pile produces. It also encourages the growth of other beneficial microorganisms and wards off microscopic pathogens that don't belong in your pile. The sugar in beer feeds the pile's helpful organisms, as well. A few other beer-based substances are also beneficial and contribute to this effect.

Most beers are suitable for composting, but some beer yeasts may accelerate the process more than others. Saccharomyces cerevisiae, a fast-fermenting yeast that's a favorite of home brewers and a common ingredient in ales, is known to raise the temperature of compost piles and accelerate the breakdown of their contents. According to a 2024 article in Environmental Science and Pollution Research, Saccharomyces cerevisiae is especially helpful for composting low-pH food waste, which can be slow to decompose. The article's authors found that this yeast jump-started the composting process and facilitated the growth of thermophilic bacteria, which are essential for converting organic matter into compost. Brettanomyces bruxellensis, a yeast favored by many craft brewers, is another popular choice for enhancing the contents of compost bins. So, next time you set out beer traps in your garden to help control slugs, dump the leftover lager into your compost pile to speed up the breakdown and add a little extra nitrogen and other nutrients.