The Citrusy Herb That May Be The Key To A Pest-Free Yard

A wonderful thing about gardening is discovering that different plants can have different purposes; it's not always just about their beauty or their culinary value. Plants that repel pests from your garden naturally are the perfect example of that. What if a pest-repelling plant were easy to grow, smelled pleasant, and had other beneficial properties? Enter lemon balm (Melissa officinalis), one of mint's citrusy relatives.

Named the 2007 Herb of the Year by the International Herb Association, this edible plant emits a lovely lemony aroma, especially when its leaves are rubbed or its stems are snipped. This easy-growing, bushy perennial also attracts pollinators; bees, in particular, enjoy its tiny white, yellow, or pinkish blooms. The lemon-like fragrance repels mosquitoes and gnats, so it could be an excellent addition to your favorite outdoor living areas in your yard.

The leaves are high in citronellal, a compound similar to citronella, which is used in many commercial mosquito repellents — some varieties have higher concentrations of this, such as "Quedlinburger Niederliegende." If your pond or other areas in your yard are swarmed with mosquitoes, crush some lemon balm leaves in your hands and rub them on your wrists, ankles, and other exposed areas that mosquitoes tend to love to protect yourself against their bites.