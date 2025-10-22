These Popular Leafy Greens Make A Great Addition To Your Fall Vegetable Garden

Mesclun greens thrive in soil that's rich, loose, and full of organic matter, with a slightly acidic or neutral pH. Working a few inches of compost into the soil can always help. If you have stubborn clay soil, opting to plant in raised beds versus in-ground garden beds can improve drainage, which means your greens won't drown in soggy soil. In fall, you can plant seeds as long as soil temperatures are between 60 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit. Plant seeds roughly half an inch apart and cover them lightly with a quarter of an inch of soil, gently pressing the ground down to ensure seed-to-soil contact. Then, keep the seeds evenly moist.

Harvest mesclun greens after about four weeks, once the leaves reach about 4 inches tall. You can make this easier by using scissors to shear the greens approximately 1 inch from the soil. You should be able to harvest again in another three to four weeks. To keep the harvest going, you can even try these tricks to prevent frost on your late-season vegetable plants. Or, you can use containers to grow mesclun greens indoors through winter. Once picked, handle your greens with care. Rinse them gently, let them drip dry, and wrap them in damp towels before storing them in the fridge. The only thing left to do is enjoy your homegrown salads well into the fall months.