Walmart Is Selling A Stylish Garden Tool Set That Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About
Gardening is beneficial for your health for many reasons, yet it's similar to any hobby or pastime in that the more you get into it, the more clutter you tend to accumulate. Hand tools for gardening tend to end up on shelves, in buckets, or upon random garage surfaces. While these spots may seem convenient when you place the tools there, leaving them lying around creates clutter and disorganization. A best-selling garden tool set at Walmart may be the answer to the garden-tool clutter conundrum. The Expert Gardener Shibori Tool Set comes in a dark blue, hard plastic carrying case, which helps keep everything organized and tidy. The tools themselves are colored in an interesting and beautiful Shibori pattern, which is different than most other tool sets on the market.
Although it's called a 23-piece set, the Expert Gardener tool set comes with only three actual tools: a cultivator, a spade, and pruners. It's still an incredible deal at $29.97. The pruners will certainly come in handy as you learn how to correctly deadhead flowers for a thriving garden. The other 20 pieces in the set are stainless steel plant markers, which can come in handy when growing herbs, flowers, or just about anything else. Although only 40 people have taken the time to give the set a star rating, 90% of them, or 36 users, gave it 5 stars, which is a significant result. In fact, only one user gave it a 1-star review. This set could be among the must-have tools for beginning gardeners.
What users say about Walmart's Expert Gardener Shibori Tool Set
Besides the product's star ratings, 27 users wrote reviews of the garden tool set. A user named Jennifer said that the way the tools are displayed in the case makes the package "pretty enough to be a gift for someone who likes gardening." Another reviewer, Cristy, said the pruners easily cut through a plant and that all the tools worked well. She stated that she appreciates the color scheme on these tools because they stand out in the garden, making it easier to find them after setting them down outside. Besides enjoying the unique colors, other reviewers said the tools are strong and well-made. An anonymous user writes that the "tools' quality is excellent," and it contains "everything you need for plant care in one compact box."
The single 1-star user reported that the box wasn't sealed and the package was missing the rake, suggesting that this is likely a fluke rather than an issue with the product's quality. It is worth noting that many of the reviews on the Walmart product page for the set appear to be incentivized. Clicking the "for more information" area about the incentivization reveals that those reviewers were given discounts or free products in exchange for their reviews. All in all, even if you purchased the set and didn't like it, Walmart offers a generous 90-day return period, so there's plenty of time to try the tools. At the current price, it's still a bargain, plus there's the carrying case and 20 stainless plant stakes that make it an even sweeter deal.